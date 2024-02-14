Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 42,455 of its ordinary shares in the period from February 5, 2024, up to and including February 9, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading Venue February 5, 2024 1,857 188.7538 ARCX February 5, 2024 200 188.6950 XNAS February 5, 2024 20,278 188.7886 XNYS February 6, 2024 200 191.2100 ARCX February 6, 2024 5,000 191.3402 XNYS February 7, 2024 1,100 193.9200 ARCX February 7, 2024 300 194.0300 XNAS February 7, 2024 9,495 193.9953 XNYS February 8, 2024 32 193.5200 XCIS February 8, 2024 3,593 194.3089 XNYS February 9, 2024 400 197.7650 XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,225,592.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,945,590. The figure of 202,945,590 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.

