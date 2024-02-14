Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 42,455 of its ordinary shares in the period from February 5, 2024, up to and including February 9, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading Venue
February 5, 2024
1,857
188.7538
ARCX
February 5, 2024
200
188.6950
XNAS
February 5, 2024
20,278
188.7886
XNYS
February 6, 2024
200
191.2100
ARCX
February 6, 2024
5,000
191.3402
XNYS
February 7, 2024
1,100
193.9200
ARCX
February 7, 2024
300
194.0300
XNAS
February 7, 2024
9,495
193.9953
XNYS
February 8, 2024
32
193.5200
XCIS
February 8, 2024
3,593
194.3089
XNYS
February 9, 2024
400
197.7650
XNYS
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,225,592.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,945,590. The figure of 202,945,590 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240214992071/en/
Contacts:
For further information please contact:
Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410
Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111