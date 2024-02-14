J P Jenkins Ltd

GS Verde Group lead M&A rankings for another year



14-Feb-2024 / 11:59 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



14th February 2024 GS Verde Group lead M&A rankings for another year GS Verde Group, the award-winning multidiscipline corporate advisory firm, has been named the most active dealmaker in Wales for both financial and legal categories in Experian's Market IQ full-year report for 2023. This achievement highlights the Group's multidiscipline team; offering legal, finance, tax, and communications services under one roof, and solidifies the Group's position going into 2024 with ambitious growth plans. Nigel Greenaway, CEO of GS Verde Group, commented on the placement: "Being named the most active dealmaking team in Wales by Experian for the third year in a row is a great honour," said Greenaway. "It validates our relentless pursuit of excellence and the effectiveness of our multidiscipline advisory model. Topping both the legal and financial categories truly demonstrates the value our team delivers to clients seeking seamless, efficient transactions." While the UK's M&A landscape cannot seem to recapture the record heights experienced post-pandemic, Experian's report highlights Wales as the only UK region to show an upturn in deal activity in 2023, the highest levels recorded in the region in the last decade. This exciting growth has continued in 2024 as GS Verde Group has been admitted to prestigious share-dealing platform, JP Jenkins, and appointed a new Non-Executive Director, James Lewis. *ENDS* About GS Verde Group: The GS Verde Group combines multiple disciplines including law, tax, finance, and communications, to provide end-to-end support as a complete advisory team. Founded in 2013, the Group, which operates across the UK and Europe from its Bristol, Cardiff, and Dublin offices, is the only Welsh firm to top both corporate finance and legal Experian rankings on their Market IQ report. The full Experian report can be found here: https://www.experian.co.uk/blogs/latest-thinking/marketing-solutions/customer-intelligence/mergers-and-acquisitions-review/ Read the full announcement: https://www.gsverde.group/news/gs-verde-group-lead-manda-rankings-for-another-year



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



