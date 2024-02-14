Whatfix Launches New Product Line 'Mirror', Marking Solid Growth in 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BANGALORE, India, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix , the global leader among digital adoption platforms (DAP), today announced the launch of yet another new product called Mirror, which is set to revolutionize systems training and product showcasing.

Mirror creates hyper-realistic and interactive replicas of web applications for immersive training and product demonstrations without any of the risks of live system engagement. IT departments will cut down significant infrastructure and manpower costs associated with maintaining additional application environments. Several large enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies, have realized value during the initial trials of Mirror, which is slated for Beta release in Q2'24.

"Whatfix remains dedicated to improving user experiences, and with the launch of Mirror, we not only added a cutting-edge product line to our portfolio but also strengthened our position in Digital Adoption Platforms (DAP) and Analytics. This expansion underscores our commitment to revolutionizing user experiences, reducing costs, and accelerating the return on investment for digital transformations," said Khadim Batti, Whatfix CEO and co-founder.

"I'd best describe the University of Oxford's partnership with Whatfix as a transformative journey, with its Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) as a cornerstone of our digital strategy," said David Evans, Instructional Designer and IT Trainer at the University of Oxford. "Beyond the DAP solution, Whatfix has been a catalyst for innovation, simplifying complex processes and empowering teams for seamless navigation in the digital landscape. Whatfix's user-centric approach perfectly aligns with the University of Oxford's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. Our experience with Whatfix has been a game-changer, reshaping how we navigate technology, ensuring smooth transitions, and serving as the secret sauce to our digital success."

2023 Highlights of Whatfix's achievements:

Turbocharged Growth and Expansion

Whatfix registered a second year of top decile Year-over-Year (YoY) 45% growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and a substantial 35% YoY increase in new revenue generated from existing customers. The company celebrated the successful closure of six deals exceeding $1 million, underscoring the need for organization-wide DAP implementations in large enterprises. A 40% surge in the Average Revenue Per Account, affirmed the increasing trust of existing customers. Further, 45% of customers chose to expand their engagement with Whatfix, showcasing the platform's enduring value and positive impact on user experience. The company added nine Fortune 500 companies, taking the number to 79, and saw a notable influx of 168 new customers, including Schindler Elevator Corporation, Orange, Brown & Brown Insurance, Benco Dental, the City of Baltimore, and Pepperdine University.

Sustaining Industry Leadership

Whatfix has secured the position of the only DAP vendor named a leader in the inaugural Workplace Employee Experience Management (WEEM) Platforms PEAK Matrix® by the Everest Group in 2023.

The 4.5/5 rating on the Gartner peer site and top DAP company rank on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500North America for three consecutive years emphasize Whatfix's commitment to excellence. The company also earned other industry accolades, including Globee and Stevie Awards.

Strengthened Product Pipeline

Product Analytics, launched in 2023, registered a remarkable 5X ARR growth YoY, adding 50 new logos, including 48% from Global 2000 and Fortune 500 enterprises. The expansion of Whatfix Product Analytics to support Desktop applications reflects the commitment to becoming the vendor of choice, providing a seamless, no-code analytics platform for enterprises.

Another product launched last year was Enterprise Insights. Features like QuickRead, Survey Analysis, and Content Auto-Completion serve as tangible examples of Whatfix's technological prowess aimed at elevating the overall user experience.

Leading with Innovation

Whatfix secured three patents from the US Patents Office and filed 12 more in 2023, rapidly adding to the company's patent portfolio. These patents encompass innovative technologies, including a system and method for creating steps in providing digital guidance to an underlying application, the personalization of digital guidance content, and the automatic testing of digital guidance content.

Accelerated Partner Ecosystem

Whatfix successfully onboarded 30+ new partners, including Coupa, Genpact, NTT Data, Sify Technologies, to name a few. The company enhanced engagement with strategic GSIs like Infosys, HCL, Cognizant, TCS, and other strategic regional partners like Jacobs, GP Strategies, upgrading them as "Whatfix Certified Delivery Partner", as part of the Rise 2 Excellence partner program for Services partners.

Creating DAP Experts at Whatfix University

Whatfix launched a Product Analytics certification alongside its existing DAP certifications. The company has upskilled 1585 DAP experts and 153 Product Analytics champions, showcasing consistent growth since 2021, with 4,103 certifications.

Looking Ahead

In a strategic move towards userization, Whatfix will continue to harness the power of Gen AI to simplify user experiences and boost productivity by introducing two key new features in 2024

Ask Insights: to simplify users' interactions with analytics tools and capture insights from data

AI Assist: an AI-powered autonomous task assistant

These innovations will empower users to generate insights, create trend reports, and perform tasks through natural language inputs.

About Whatfix

Whatfix empowers anyone, anywhere, to have scalable success with the technology they use every day, achieving greater knowledge, expanding capability, and unlocking productivity for themselves and their organizations. Whatfix's Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) integrates seamlessly with applications to enable users, providing in-context information and guidance to immediately increase individual capability and collectively amplify productivity. The organization has seven offices globally in the US, India, UK, Germany, Singapore, and Australia, and works with Fortune 500 companies around the world. Whatfix has raised $140 million to date, and is backed by marquee investors including Softbank Vision Fund 2, Sequoia Capital India, and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit the Whatfix website.

