Bark.com, a global services marketplace headquartered in London, announced the opening of its first office in the United States, in Austin, Texas. This strategic expansion is a testament to Bark's successful journey since its 2014 inception in the UK and its commitment to fostering business growth across North America.

Embracing the American Dream: Powering Entrepreneurial Success

Deepening its footprint in the US, Bark's establishment of an office in Austin builds upon the success of having already served thousands of businesses across the United States and Canada, helping companies of all sizes find new customers via its world-class lead generation capabilities and user-friendly app. By establishing a presence in Austin, Bark aims to deepen its relationships with North American businesses and provide a robust channel for quality customer connections.

The choice of Austin as the home for Bark's first US office is no coincidence. Recognized for its vibrant tech scene, rich talent pipeline, and world-class academic institutions, Austin stands as an ideal hub for Bark's innovative spirit. "Austin's dynamic atmosphere aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize how businesses create meaningful connections with customers," said Andy Oldham, CEO, at Bark. "We're excited to bring our unique platform to one of America's most entrepreneurial cities."

Impacting Thousands and Driving Growth

Before this expansion, Bark's platform had already seen significant adoption in the US. Thousands of businesses in the US have leveraged Bark's services to find new customers, enabling them to achieve their growth targets. With new businesses discovering Bark every week, the platform is set to become a foundational platform for growth-oriented companies.

The company is also scaling its team and is eager to tap into Austin's rich pool of talent. "We're thrilled to join the Austin business community and look forward to scaling a team that embodies our innovative and customer-centric ethos," added Karan Raturi, General Manager North America, at Bark

About Bark

Bark.com, founded in 2014, is a leading services marketplace specializing in connecting users with professionals in over a thousand distinct service categories. Bark's innovative platform streamlines the process of finding the right professional, thanks to proprietary automation technology. With its headquarters in London, Bark operates across eleven markets, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, and the United States.

The platform's network of 180k active service providers brings together over 7.3m buyers sellers every year. Pioneering the digital marketplace for services, Bark has secured its position as the 64th fastest-growing private tech company in the 2023 Sunday Times 100 list. With a focus on technology and customer service, Bark is on a mission to create valuable connections between customers and service providers across the world.

