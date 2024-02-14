The Philippines Board of Investments (BOI) has granted a green lane certificate to a 65 MW ground-mount solar power plant, set to become operational in September 2026.The BOI of the Philippines, an agency under the Department of Trade and Industry, has granted a green lane certificate to a solar project in the municipality of Burgos, Pangasinan province. The certificate was awarded to Burgos Pangasinan Solar Energy Corp. (BPSEC), a development company under Rising Renewables Holdings, to develop the PHP 2.7 billion ($48 million) project. The 65 MW ground-mounted solar plant will cover an area ...

