Greenwich, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2024) - Stardust Power Inc. ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), a development stage American manufacturer of battery-grade lithium products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Udaychandra (Uday) Devasper as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Michael Circelli joins Stardust as Senior Project Director, who will lead the development of Stardust Power's Oklahoma operations.

"We are pleased to welcome Uday to Stardust Power and to lead us through our next phase of growth as we head towards our public listing," said Roshan Pujari, CEO of Stardust Power. "Uday is an experienced finance professional with an impressive track record of driving growth and delivering results, who will ensure that Stardust Power continues to thrive in the dynamic landscape of the clean energy industry once it is a publicly traded company."

In his role as CFO, Mr. Devasper is responsible for leading and developing the finance and accounting functions while assisting the CEO in executing strategy, and financing. Mr. Devasper has over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting and has demonstrated expertise and deep knowledge in leading projects and assisting companies through multiple transactions.

Prior to joining Stardust Power, Mr. Devasper was part of the founding team and Partner at Effectus Group, a boutique national accounting advisory firm, where he was involved in developing the business, hiring and resource management, as well as leading the nationwide technical accounting advisory practice, which included the clean energy industry. Prior to his time at Effectus, he held positions at KPMG LLP, Synopsys, Inc. and Echelon Corporation. He is a licensed CPA in California, a licensed Chartered Accountant (CA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and a graduate of Mumbai University in India, with a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

Stardust Power also announced the addition of Michael Circelli to the management team. "We are excited to have Michael join the team and have him lead the development of our lithium production facility located in Southside Industrial Park, Muskogee, Oklahoma," said Mr. Pujari. "Michael is an outstanding and experienced engineer and project manager and will help us in meeting our goals and executing our strategy to become one of the largest lithium refineries in the United States."

In his role as Senior Project Director, Mr. Circelli will oversee development and rollout of the Company's Oklahoma lithium production facility. Mr. Circelli is a seasoned professional engineer and a graduate of Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. Prior to Stardust he has held senior and corporate positions at Bantrel/Bechtel, SNC Lavalin, Lycopodium and Worley in the Minerals and Metallurgy sector, and most recently in the electrification and battery value chain sector. He has extensive experience in the resource and energy sectors and has recently executed lithium-based projects for A1 Lithium, Berkshire Hathaway Energy and Renewables and Rio Tinto.

Mr. Circelli will work alongside Pablo Cortegoso, Co-Founder and designate Chief Technical Officer who leads the technical team. Mr. Cortegoso brings over a decade of experience in civil and mining projects, specializing in lithium, having previously worked with Aurora Lithium and SRK Consulting. These recent hires bring strategic and operational bench strength to the Stardust Power team at a critical time in the company's growth trajectory.





Uday Devasper and Mike Circelli



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10233/197817_stardust.jpg

About Stardust Power Inc.

Stardust Power Inc. is a development stage manufacturer and refiner of battery-grade lithium products designed to supply the EV industry and help secure America's leadership in the energy transition. Stardust Power is developing a strategically central lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma with the anticipated capacity of producing up to 50,000 tonnes per annum of battery-grade lithium. Committed to sustainability at each point in the process, the company enjoys a diversified supply of lithium from American brine sources. Stardust Power is expected to become a publicly traded company on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SDST" via a planned business combination with Global Partner Acquisition Corp II ("GPAC II") (NASDAQ: GPAC), a special purpose acquisition company.

For more information, visit stardust-power.com.

SOURCE: Stardust Power Inc.