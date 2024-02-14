NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kaldalón hf. - Bond (KALD150234) admitted to trading on February 15, 2024

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Kaldalón hf. 2 Org. no: 4906171320 3 LEI 254900A1SVOQEMA2WP49 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) KALD150234 5 ISIN code IS0000035988 6 CFI code DBFUFR 7 FISN númer KALDALON/ZERO CPN B 20340215 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 10 Total amount 0 previously issued 11 Amount issued 3.140.000.000 at this time 12 Denomination in 20.000.000 CSD 13 Listed on Yes Nasdaq Stock Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization Inflation linked Annuity Bond type 15 Amortization Payback period does not follow the lifetime of the bond. type, if other The bond must be paid in full over the next 10 years with 20-twenty payments every 6 months, so that on the first 19 maturity dates, payments are made as if it were an indexed equalization bond-equal installments and interest and price premiums (e. Annuity) for 30 years with 60 payments every 6 months and on the final maturity date of 15.02.2034 the remaining principal, accrued interest and inflation compensation are paid. 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date 15.2.2024 19 First ordinary 15.8.2024 installment date 20 Total number of 20 installments 21 Installment 2 frequency 22 Maturity date 15.2.2034 23 Interest rate 4,00% 24 Floating Other interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound Simple interest 28 Simple/compound , if other 29 Day count 30E/360 convention 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from February 15, 2024 date 32 First ordinary August 15, 2024 coupon date 33 Coupon 2 frequency 34 Total number of 20 coupon payments 35 If irregular Payback period does not follow the lifetime of the bond. cash flow, The bond must be paid in full over the next 10 years with then how 20-twenty payments every 6 months, so that on the first 19 maturity dates, payments are made as if it were an indexed equalization bond-equal installments and interest and price premiums (e. Annuity) for 30 years with 60 payments every 6 months and on the final maturity date of 15.02.2034 the remaining principal, accrued interest and inflation compensation are paid. 36 Dirty price / Clean price clean price 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date No is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index Consumer Price Index 41 Daily index or Daily index monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index 607,83333 value 44 Index base date 15.2.2024 Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating N/A (rating agency, date) ------------------------------------------------------------ 49 Additional Payback period does not follow the lifetime of the bond. information The bond must be paid in full over the next 10 years with 20-twenty payments every 6 months, so that on the first 19 maturity dates, payments are made as if it were an indexed equalization bond-equal installments and interest and price premiums (e. Annuity) for 30 years with 60 payments every 6 months and on the final maturity date of 15.02.2034 the remaining principal, accrued interest and inflation compensation are paid. ------------------------------------------------------------ The Bonds are issued under the ISK 30.000.000.000 Debt Securities Programme of the Issuer. Full information on the Bonds and the Issuer are available on the basis of the combination of the final terms, the Base Prospectus dated 7 July 2023, as updated or supplemented from time to time. Copies of the said documents are available for viewing at the Issuer's website: https://kaldalon.is/fjarfestar/ Admission to Trading 50 Registered at Yes CSD 51 Securities Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð depository 52 Date of February 7, 2024 Application for Admission to Trading 53 Date of February 8, 2024 Approval of Application for Admission to Trading 54 Date of February 15, 2024 admission to trading 55 Order book ID KALD150234 56 Instrument Corporate Bonds subtype 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS name 59 Static No volatility guards 60 Dynamic No volatility guards 61 MiFIR BOND - Bonds identifier 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond