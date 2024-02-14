Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.02.2024
WKN: A3EYNA | ISIN: IS0000035632 | Ticker-Symbol:
GlobeNewswire
14.02.2024 | 13:46
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kaldalón hf. - Bond (KALD150234) admitted to trading on February 15, 2024

Issuer                                   
   Information                                
1  Issuer:     Kaldalón hf.                        
2  Org. no:     4906171320                         
3  LEI       254900A1SVOQEMA2WP49                    
                                        
  Issue                                    
   Information                                
4  Symbol (Ticker) KALD150234                         
5  ISIN code    IS0000035988                        
6  CFI code     DBFUFR                           
7  FISN númer    KALDALON/ZERO CPN B 20340215                
8  Bonds/bills:   Bond                            
9  Total issued                                
   amount                                   
10 Total amount   0                             
   previously                                 
   issued                                   
11 Amount issued  3.140.000.000                       
   at this time                                
12 Denomination in 20.000.000                         
   CSD                                    
13 Listed on    Yes                            
   Nasdaq Stock                                
   Exchange                                  
                                        
  Amortization -                               
   Cash Flow                                 
14 Amortization   Inflation linked Annuity Bond               
   type                                    
15 Amortization   Payback period does not follow the lifetime of the bond.  
   type, if other  The bond must be paid in full over the next 10 years with 
           20-twenty payments every 6 months, so that on the first 19
           maturity dates, payments are made as if it were an indexed
           equalization bond-equal installments and interest and   
           price premiums (e. Annuity) for 30 years with 60 payments 
           every 6 months and on the final maturity date of     
           15.02.2034 the remaining principal, accrued interest and 
           inflation compensation are paid.             
16 Currency     ISK                            
17 Currency, if                                
   other                                   
18 Issue date    15.2.2024                         
19 First ordinary  15.8.2024                         
   installment                                
   date                                    
20 Total number of 20                             
   installments                                
21 Installment   2                             
   frequency                                 
22 Maturity date  15.2.2034                         
23 Interest rate  4,00%                           
24 Floating     Other                           
   interest rate,                               
   if applicable                               
25 Floating                                  
   interest rate,                               
   if other                                  
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound Simple                           
   interest                                  
28 Simple/compound                               
  , if other                                 
29 Day count    30E/360                          
   convention                                 
30 Day count                                  
   convention, if                               
   other                                   
31 Interest from  February 15, 2024                     
   date                                    
32 First ordinary  August 15, 2024                      
   coupon date                                
33 Coupon      2                             
   frequency                                 
34 Total number of 20                             
   coupon                                   
   payments                                  
35 If irregular   Payback period does not follow the lifetime of the bond.  
   cash flow,    The bond must be paid in full over the next 10 years with 
   then how     20-twenty payments every 6 months, so that on the first 19
           maturity dates, payments are made as if it were an indexed
           equalization bond-equal installments and interest and   
           price premiums (e. Annuity) for 30 years with 60 payments 
           every 6 months and on the final maturity date of     
           15.02.2034 the remaining principal, accrued interest and 
           inflation compensation are paid.             
36 Dirty price /  Clean price                        
   clean price                                
37 Clean price                                 
   quote                                   
38 If payment date No                             
   is a bank                                 
   holiday, does                               
   payment                                  
   include                                  
   accrued                                  
   interest for                                
   days missing                                
   until next                                 
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed     Yes                            
40 Name of index  Consumer Price Index                    
41 Daily index or  Daily index                        
   monthly index                               
42 Daily index or                               
   monthly index,                               
   if other                                  
43 Base index    607,83333                         
   value                                   
44 Index base date 15.2.2024                         
                                        
  Other                                    
   Information                                
45 Call option   No                             
46 Put option    No                             
47 Convertible   No                             
48 Credit rating  N/A                            
   (rating                                  
   agency, date)                               
          ------------------------------------------------------------
49 Additional    Payback period does not follow the lifetime of the bond.  
   information   The bond must be paid in full over the next 10 years with 
           20-twenty payments every 6 months, so that on the first 19
           maturity dates, payments are made as if it were an indexed
           equalization bond-equal installments and interest and   
           price premiums (e. Annuity) for 30 years with 60 payments 
           every 6 months and on the final maturity date of     
           15.02.2034 the remaining principal, accrued interest and 
           inflation compensation are paid.             
          ------------------------------------------------------------
  The Bonds are issued under the ISK 30.000.000.000 Debt Securities Programme 
   of the Issuer. Full information on the Bonds and the Issuer are available 
   on the basis of the combination of the final terms, the Base Prospectus  
   dated 7 July 2023, as updated or supplemented from time to time. Copies of 
   the said documents are available for viewing at the Issuer's website:   
   https://kaldalon.is/fjarfestar/                      
                                        
  Admission to                                
   Trading                                  
50 Registered at  Yes                            
   CSD                                    
51 Securities    Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð                  
   depository                                 
52 Date of     February 7, 2024                      
   Application                                
   for Admission                               
   to Trading                                 
53 Date of     February 8, 2024                      
   Approval of                                
   Application                                
   for Admission                               
   to Trading                                 
54 Date of     February 15, 2024                     
   admission to                                
   trading                                  
55 Order book ID  KALD150234                         
56 Instrument    Corporate Bonds                      
   subtype                                  
57 Market      Iceland Cash Bond Trading                 
58 List population ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS                    
   name                                    
59 Static      No                             
   volatility                                 
   guards                                   
60 Dynamic     No                             
   volatility                                 
   guards                                   
61 MiFIR      BOND - Bonds                        
   identifier                                 
62 Bond type    CRPB - Corporate Bond
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
