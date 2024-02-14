DLT Resolution Inc. Initiates Strategic Acquisition, Securing 19.9% Stake in Ciscom Corp

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC Pink:DLTI), a leading Software as a Service (SAAS), information technology, and communication company, proudly announces its acquisition of 19.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Ciscom Corp. (CSE:CISC)(OTCQB:CISCF). This strategic move exemplifies DLT Resolution Inc.'s commitment to its growth strategy and expansion within the market.

The acquisition reflects DLT Resolution Inc.'s forward-thinking approach to building a diversified and innovative portfolio that aligns with the evolving demands of the market.

"At this pivotal moment, we are taking a significant step towards enhancing our portfolio through this initial acquisition," emphasized Drew Reid, Executive Chairman of DLT Resolution Inc. "Driven by a shared vision of innovation, excellence, and value creation for our customers, stakeholders and Ciscom stakeholders, we plan on collaborating closely with the significant and growing number of concerned shareholders of Ciscom Corp. to bring about needed changes in the company's management and board of directors, stemming runaway professional fees, ultimately rebuilding the company's reputation and steering Ciscom towards profitability," stated Mr. Reid.

Empowering Future Growth

Ciscom Corp. operates as a Canadian holding company, managing two entities in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector. The company primarily focuses on acquiring substantial SMEs with proven profitability records, making them attractive targets for entrepreneurs seeking equity, transition, or lacking a defined succession plan.

Ciscom on gross revenues of CAD $35,000,000, (Unaudited), a EBITDA (non-normalized) of $950,000 is expected for the period ended December 31, 2023.

Multiple Add-On Acquisitions Planned

DLT Resolution Inc. is gearing up to finalize multiple acquisitions within this calendar year, aiming to catalyze growth and expand its market footprint.

Advancing into the Future

The 19.9% stake in Ciscom Corp. signifies a significant step towards amplifying value and expanding horizons. With a shared commitment to innovation and customer-centric excellence, DLT Resolution Inc. is poised to create a lasting impact across sectors, forging an exciting path forward.

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. has undergone transformative evolution, focusing on driving advancements in telecommunications and technology. Our core operations center around strategic Software as a Service (SAAS) acquisitions, enabling us to seize opportunities in the dynamic world of tech companies and cutting-edge technologies.

At the forefront of our pursuits lies the realm of SAAS, where we revolutionize how businesses operate and engage with their clientele. Through these acquisitions, we empower organizations to leverage state-of-the-art solutions for electronic remote voting, data services, and more.

DLT Resolution Inc. is more than a company; it's a catalyst for technological transformation. We are driven by the pursuit of groundbreaking solutions that empower businesses to navigate the digital era with confidence and embrace the limitless possibilities of telecommunications and technology.

Welcome to the future, where innovation is our foundation, and technology is our compass.

CONTACT:

Drew A. Reid

Executive Chair & CEO

1 (800) 463-5465

dreid@dltresolution.com

www.dltresolution.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information respecting the factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10K and Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

