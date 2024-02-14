Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2024) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update for several of the Company's critical minerals projects in central Newfoundland.

Canterra's property position in the central Newfoundland critical minerals and gold belts is approximately 684 square kilometres ("km2"), allowing for the expansion of exploration efforts across these highly prospective districts. The Company has begun targeting work on the properties with drilling scheduled to commence on the Lemarchant Project anticipated in the first quarter of 2024.

Corporate update highlights:

Closed the Buchans Resources Limited acquisition and 1.53M financing on December 21, 2023

Drill targeting work complete at the Lemarchant high-grade Zn Cu resource stage project

Drilling set to commence in February with 2,000 m planned drilling focused on resource expansion and testing new targets for a new massive sulphide discovery

Initiating planning for permitting and drill targeting for the Buchans project later in 2024. This project hosts a large bulk tonnage mineral resource at the Buchans Mine (Lundberg deposit) with substantial opportunity for new high-grade Zn-Cu VMS discoveries within the brownfields site

Completed a Gravity survey at its Long Lake resource staged Zn-Cu project in early 2024 (results pending)

Option grant for directors, management, consultants and employees including Paul Moore (VP Exploration), David Butler (Exploration Manager), and newly appointed director Michael Power

Randy Turner appointed as technical advisor after not running for reelection as a director at the 2023 AGM

Chris Pennimpede, CEO & President of Canterra, commented "With the acquisition of the Buchans Resource's properties behind us, and a newly bolstered exploration team onboard, Canterra is poised to do big things in 2024, starting with drilling at the high-grade Lemarchant project for expansion of the deposit and the identification of new massive sulphide discoveries. From there, our exploration efforts will turn to locating critical minerals in the shadow of a headframe by exploring at the brownfields site of the prolific Buchans Mine. The Buchans Project is ripe for a modern approach with significant exploration potential for high-grade VMS mineralization. With a strong cash position and dominant land position in the central Newfoundland critical minerals belt, we anticipate being strongly positioned to unveil the next mineral discovery in central Newfoundland."

Stock Option Grant

The Company announces that it has granted a total of 2,770,000 options to various employees, executives, directors and consultants pursuant to the terms of the Company's share-based incentive plan and subject to regulatory approval. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of five (5) years from the grant date.

About Canterra Minerals

Canterra Minerals is a diversified minerals exploration company with a focus on critical minerals in central Newfoundland. Canterra's projects include seven mineral deposits located in close proximity to Teck Resources' past producing Duck Pond mine and ASARCO's past producing Buchans Mine. These mines produced copper, zinc, lead, silver and gold. Each of Canterra's deposits supports a historical Mineral Resource Estimate prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves current at their respective effective dates (collectively the "Historical Resource Estimates"). All of the Historical Resource Estimates were prepared prior to Canterra acquiring the properties that contain the associated mineral deposit. The Historical Resource Estimates are relevant, as they demonstrate the geological character and three-dimensional continuity of each deposit, all of which contain in part, semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization, and highlight each deposit area's considerable exploration potential.

Canterra is not treating the Historical Resource Estimates as current Mineral Resources and a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the Historical Resource Estimates as current Mineral Resources. References for each historical Mineral Resource Estimate that comprise Canterra's Historical Resource Estimates and their associated Technical Reports can be found in Canterra's website: https://canterraminerals.com/properties/newfoundland/buchans-2/.

In addition, Canterra holds exploration-stage gold properties that cover 80 km of strike length of the regional gold bearing Rogerson Lake structural corridor that hosts Calibre Mining Corporation's development stage Valentine Lake Gold Project. Canterra's Newfoundland gold projects have been subject to four drilling campaigns, demonstrating many gold occurrences and warranting further exploration. In Alberta, Canada, Canterra also holds a 50% interest and is operator of the Buffalo Hills diamond project, with Star Diamond Corporation holding the remaining interest. The Buffalo Hills diamond project has been subject to considerable exploration expenditures, including a bulk sample, which has identified 38 kimberlites.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Paul Moore, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Canterra. Mr. Moore is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

