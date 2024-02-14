Roblox digital gift cards now available to users across Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, and Brazil

Leading branded payments provider, Blackhawk Network (BHN), has partnered with Roblox, a global immersive platform for communication and connection, to offer Austrian (EUR), Belgian (EUR), Swiss Franc (CFH), and Brazilian Real (BRL) digital gift cards on Roblox's gift card site, Roblox.com/giftcards. Consumers in each respective country can now purchase Roblox digital gift cards in their local currencies.

These additional gift card options will further enable a seamless user experience and expand the platform's appeal with consumers across all four countries, helping grow Roblox's global community of over 71.5 million daily active users (as of Q4 2023).

Roblox digital gift cards enable users to purchase Robux, the platform's virtual currency, which is used to acquire digital items and accessories for an enhanced and more personalized experience. Gift cards can also be redeemed for a monthly subscription product, Roblox Premium, which unlocks access to premium-only items and special discounts in the Roblox Marketplace.

"In an increasingly interconnected world, the ability to share the gift of choice transcends borders much like the creativity and connection that Roblox is known for across the globe," said Brett Narlinger, head of global commerce, BHN.

This expansion follows the November 2023 announcement from BHN that consumers throughout Japan can now purchase digital Roblox gift cards. Roblox is now able to offer its global community eight popular gift card currency options (USD, CAD, GBP, EUR, AUD, JPY, CHF, and BRL) to purchase from on Roblox.com/giftcards (terms and conditions apply).

