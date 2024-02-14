AI/ML Innovations Inc. Appoints Dr. David Cramb, Dean of the Faculty of Science at Toronto Metropolitan University, as Chair of the Company's Inaugural Science and Product Advisory Board

Highlights:

Dr. David Cramb, a distinguished academic leader, will play a pivotal role in guiding AI/ML Innovations Inc.'s scientific vision.

The Science and Product Advisory Board is tasked with fostering excellence in the advancement of the science underpinning the Company's investments, developments, and operations in the health tech sector by contributing impactful guidance that ensures the integration of the latest advancements in science and technology.

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a leading company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, proudly announces the strategic appointment of Dr. David Cramb, Dean of the Faculty of Science at Toronto Metropolitan University, as the Chair of the Company's inaugural Science and Product Advisory Board. This impactful decision reflects AI/ML Innovations Inc.'s unwavering commitment to driving innovation in healthcare through the convergence of artificial intelligence and machine learning with the Company's proprietary and patented technologies.

Dr. Cramb, a distinguished academic leader, brings a wealth of expertise and experience to AI/ML Innovations Inc. In his position as Chair of the Company's Science and Product Advisory Board, Dr. Cramb will play a pivotal role in guiding AI/ML Innovations Inc.'s scientific vision, in close collaboration with Paul Duffy, CEO of the Company.

The Science and Product Advisory Board is tasked with securing the scientific foundations of the various health tech products the Company invests in, develops, and operates, by contributing impactful guidance that ensures the integration of the latest advancements in science and technology.

Dr. Cramb stated, "As Chair of the Science and Product Advisory Board, I am honored to join AI/ML Innovations Inc. in its quest to improve healthcare through technological innovation. Collaborating closely with Paul Duffy, we aim to build a dynamic advisory board that will be at the forefront of advising the science behind AI/ML's products. Together, we look forward to charting new frontiers in health tech."

Paul Duffy, CEO of AI/ML Innovations Inc., added, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. David Cramb to lead our inaugural Science and Product Advisory Board. His esteemed leadership and wealth of knowledge will be instrumental in shaping the scientific direction of AI/ML Innovations Inc. Dr. Cramb's expertise aligns seamlessly with our commitment to pushing the boundaries of health tech, and together we aim to build an exceptional advisory board that will drive innovation and excellence in our products."

LinkedIn - Dr. Dave Cramb https://www.linkedin.com/in/dave-cramb-a619942/

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 12.44% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

For more information about AI/ML Innovations :

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca

For further information, contact: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or info@aiml-innovations.com

