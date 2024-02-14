Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings' American Robotics Achieves Major Milestone with FAA Waiver for Optimus System Operations Beyond the Visual Line of Sight

Waiver highlights American Robotics' leadership in defining truly remote commercial drone operations in complex airspaces, enabling Small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) operations beyond visual line of sight of the remote Pilot in Command (PIC)

Pivotal moment for American Robotics and the future of autonomous drone technology, shaping a future where drones are indispensable tools for enhancing safety and efficiency in delivering aerial security and data services

MARLBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, American Robotics Inc. ("American Robotics"), has received a waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allowing for remote drone operations Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) in complex airspace, marking another milestone in its journey to unlock routine autonomous drone operations for infrastructural tasks. Together with the FAA Type Certification of the Optimus aircraft, American Robotics is planning to utilize this waiver to demonstrate and log its automated flight operations, for future progress with the FAA that will enable full drone autonomy based on its best-in-class drone technology and airworthiness levels.

This milestone highlights American Robotics' commitment to innovation and safety and leadership within the industry. The BVLOS waiver, effective from January 31, 2024, until January 31, 2028, sets a new standard for autonomous drone operations, enabling Small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) operations beyond the visual line of sight of the Remote Pilot in Command (PIC).

"This approval represents a pivotal moment for American Robotics and the future of autonomous drone technology," stated Tim "T3" Tenne, CEO of American Robotics. "Our dedication to advancing autonomous drone technology emphasizes our commitment to shaping a future where drones are indispensable tools for enhancing safety and efficiency in delivering aerial data."

American Robotics' Optimus System, the only Drone-in-a-Box (DiaB) platform with a drone Type Certified by the FAA as airworthy, along with its advanced automation and artificial intelligence, reshapes drone operations across the spectrum in both commercial and defense sectors. From infrastructure inspection to emergency response, environmental monitoring, security, and situational awareness, the Optimus System offers a complete, turnkey system capable of satisfying requirements for automated aerial security, data collection and analysis.

With a robust Safety Management System (SMS) approach that includes a multi-layered airspace risk mitigation detect-and-avoid system, the newly announced BVLOS waiver issued by the FAA allows for remote operations without requiring Visual Observers (VOs) further enabling rapid and reliable operations for our customers and further demonstrating American Robotics' dedication and unwavering commitment to aviation safety.

Looking ahead, American Robotics remains committed to driving innovation and shaping the future of autonomous drone operations. By maintaining high standards and delivering aerial security and actionable data, the company aims to seamlessly integrate drones into daily operations, revolutionizing industries and improving lives.

About Ondas Holdings Inc

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System and the Iron Drone Raider (the "Autonomous Drone Platforms"). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Data-as-a-Service (DAAS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include a first of its kind FAA Type Certification for the Optimus System and having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Holdings on X formerly known as Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Networks, visit www.ondasnetworks.com or follow Ondas Networks on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics on X and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

