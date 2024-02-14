Portfolio of early- and late-stage clinical services advances product development for injectables

Vetter successfully brought eight customer drugs to market after supporting them through the development phases

As an established leader in commercial fill and finish, Vetter has evolved as a trusted provider of drug product development services

New molecules candidates brought to Vetter in the clinic receive strategic counsel and experienced support to guide their path to market and beyond

Vetter, a leading globally operating contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) announces the successful commercialization of eight customer drug products as of the completion of 2023. The products were supported by the comprehensive portfolio of the Vetter Development Service during their drug development phases. The drug products that reached the world market are used in oncology and to treat autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases, among others. Their nature and administration vary widely, ranging from emergency medications to long-term and life-enhancing therapies for patients. The drugs also vary in delivery methods, which include self-administration for at-home care and administration by healthcare professionals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240214276241/en/

© Vetter Pharma International GmbH: The experts of the Vetter Development Service support customer products through the clinic with passion, know-how and high-quality equipment.

"Bringing a promising therapy through the clinical phase to market readiness and launch is a challenging journey that culminates years of development work. Our holistic development service offerings build on one another and become interlinked," shared Dr. Claus Feussner, Senior Vice President Vetter Development Service. "This allows us to support our customer's products throughout the entire development cycle to commercialization and beyond. Our individualized capabilities have allowed us to support more than 50 market launches over the past five years."

Vetter has significantly expanded its clinical capabilities in recent years, both in terms of production capacity, analytical offerings, and personnel. The Vetter Development Service is one of the three pillars of the CDMO, complementing Vetter Commercial Manufacturing and Vetter Secondary Packaging and Assembly. The CDMO is currently supporting more than 200 projects in early and late clinical phases as well as life-cycle development. With two dedicated clinical manufacturing sites in Skokie, USA, and Rankweil, Austria, the pharmaceutical service provider supports clinical batch production for in-human trials in early development. Late-stage development, including process design, method transfer and handover to quality and production for commercial manufacturing and launch, takes place in Ravensburg, Germany.

Find the Vetter press kit and more background information here

About Vetter

Vetter is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with headquarters in Ravensburg, Germany, and production facilities in Germany, Austria, and the US. As a global player, the pharmaceutical service provider is also present with its own sales locations in the Asia-Pacific markets of Japan, China, South Korea and Singapore. Around the world, small and large renowned pharma and biotech companies rely on the decades of experience, high quality, modern technologies, reliability, and commitment of more than 6,300 employees. In close partnership with its customers, the Vetter team supplies patients all over the world with medicines, many of which are vital. The CDMO provides support from drug product development through clinical and commercial filling to a wide range of assembly and packaging services for vials, syringes, and cartridges. With innovative solutions, Vetter develops prefilled drug-delivery systems together with its customers to continuously improve patient safety, comfort, and compliance. The company is an industry pioneer in sustainability and a socially and ethically responsible corporate citizen. The CDMO is a member of the UN Global Compact and Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and received platinum status in the renowned EcoVadis ranking. Multiple awards such as the CDMO Leadership Awards, Frost Sullivan Customer Value Leadership award ortherecognitionas Best Managed Company emphasize Vetter's commitment to sustainable business. Founded in Ravensburg in 1950, the company remains family-owned to this day. Learn more at www.vetter-pharma.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240214276241/en/

Contacts:

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

Markus Kirchner

Corporate Spokesperson Media Relations

Phone: +49 (0)751-3700-3729

E-mail: PRnews@vetter-pharma.com