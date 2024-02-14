200% growth in bookings for Object First's Ootbi-the best storage for Veeam-and expansion into LATAM and EMEA markets

Object First, the provider of Ootbi (Out-of-the-Box-Immutability), the ransomware-proof backup storage appliance purpose-built for Veeam®, today announced its rapid bookings growth and strong business momentum on the first anniversary of the company launch in February 2023. As the threat of ransomware targeting backups continues to rise, Object First's success is based on delivering a secure, simple, and powerful backup storage solution for Veeam customers that doesn't require technical or security expertise.

"Object First's momentum is easy to explain: we have the right technology, right people, and right commitment to customer and partner success," said David Bennett, CEO, Object First. "We've made ransomware-proof immutable storage easy to deploy and manage accelerating recovery, reducing downtime, and minimizing the financial impacts of disasters. In our second year and beyond, we look forward to continuing our expansion in LATAM and EMEA, growing our reseller community to reach even more customers, and continuing to add to the innovation and benefits of Ootbi."

Ootbi's Swift Adoption

Since the launch of Ootbi in February 2023, Object First has deployed over 80 Ootbi installations six of which were valued over $100,000 USD and achieved bookings growth of over 200% from the first half of the year to the second half. Interest in the solution continues to build, with an over 400% increase in inbound sales inquiries in the same period.

Object First collaborates closely with its customers and partners, helping them implement Zero Trust security principles and protect data with out-of-the-box immutability. This led to winning relationships with top technology companies like Mirazon, Centerbase, Prodatix, and Waident.

As stated by Zach Young of Centerbase, "With Ootbi, we can decrease our Recovery Point Objective (RPO) by 50%. It's allowed us to protect our critical infrastructure better, and I can sleep more soundly at night. Ootbi just works, and it's simple to deploy just set it and forget it."

Partner and Channel Focus

As a 100% channel company, Object First focused on building and investing in its strategic partner network throughout 2023 by providing education resources, sales and marketing programs, and exceptional customer support. This led to the team onboarding over 29 partners in under nine months.

Object First also received multiple channel accolades for its work, including:

Named by CRN to its Stellar Startups for 2023 list

Vitaly Sukhovsky, Vice President of Channel Sales, honored as a 2024 CRN Channel Chief

Expanding Global Distribution

In the United States, Object First added Arrow Electronics, a global provider of technology products and services, to its distribution roster, which also includes TD Synnex. Object First expanded its footprint into several new international markets, including adding relationships with the following respected distributors:

LATAM: Adistec, the leader in value-added distribution in Latin America and the Caribbean with more than 20 years of experience delivering 100% IT solutions through channels.

Adistec, the leader in value-added distribution in Latin America and the Caribbean with more than 20 years of experience delivering 100% IT solutions through channels. EMEA: Copaco, a distributor in Benelux and France of information technology (IT), and Ingram Micro, the business behind the world's brands with the ability to reach nearly 90 percent of the world's population.

Team Growth

To fuel the company's rapid expansion and innovation, Object First increased its employee base by 64% in 2023, with a sharp focus on adding members dedicated to superior customer and partner experience, technology innovation, and the ability to scale to a global presence. Notably, the team welcomed several industry veteran executives, including Andrew Wittman, Chief Marketing Officer, and Eric Schott, Chief Product Officer.

"Immutable storage is an effective layer of ransomware defense, but not all organizations have the know-how to deploy and manage it," said Johnny Yu, Research Manager, Storage and Computing at IDC. "Object First addresses this with an appliance that has Object Lock by default and is tailor-made for the backup use case through deep integration with Veeam backup software. The result is an immutable backup storage target in a one-box solution no security expertise required."

"Ransomware affected 66% of organizations in 2023, with backups a primary target. As the risks increase, Object First and Ootbi are perfectly positioned to help even more organizations improve their security posture in 2024 with immutable backup storage that is secure, simple, and powerful," said Bennett. "We're just getting started, and I'm excited to see Object First reach the next level as the best storage for Veeam."

To request a demo of Ootbi, click here. To learn more about Object First, please visit objectfirst.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

About Object First

Ransomware-proof and immutable out-of-the-box, Ootbi by Object First delivers secure, simple, and powerful backup storage for Veeam® customers. The appliance can be racked, stacked, and powered in 15-minutes. Ootbi is built on immutable object storage technology designed and optimized for unbeatable backup and recovery performance. Eliminate the need to sacrifice performance and simplicity to meet budget constraints with Ootbi by Object First.

