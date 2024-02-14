Revieve® and Debenhams Redefine UK Beauty Standards with Groundbreaking AI and AR-Powered Consultation Experiences

HELSINKI, Finland, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revieve® , a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories, today announced its strategic partnership with online retailer Debenhams , a cornerstone of British retailing for over two centuries. Together, Revieve and Debenhams introduce four groundbreaking solutions, all powered by the Revieve Beauty Platform: the Digital Skincare Advisor, Virtual Try-On (VTO), Digital Makeup Advisor, and Digital Haircare Advisor. The brands' shared dedication to innovation, sustainability, and personalisation in beauty retailing will be brought to life through state-of-the-art digitalisation.

This partnership is poised to redefine beauty standards in the UK, embarking on a transformative digital journey, fuelled by cutting-edge AI technology and consumer-centric experiences to provide consumers with tailored skincare, haircare, and makeup recommendations. Leveraging Revieve's platform empowers Debenhams' customers to embrace their unique beauty preferences, unlocking the full potential of personalisation through an extraordinary and transformative beauty journey. Whether delving into skincare, makeup, or haircare, Debenhams' customers can now immerse themselves in a customised consultation that feels as though a dedicated beauty expert is guiding them. The real-time analysis, personalised guidance, and tailored recommendations elevate the beauty experience to an unprecedented level of digital sophistication and customer convenience.

This innovative consultation experience will be rolled out in two phases. The initial phase introduces the Digital Skincare Advisor, offering customers personalised skincare recommendations to empower better-informed decision-making. Explore the experience here: https://www.debenhams.com/categories/beauty-skin-care .

Following the first phase, the VTO, Digital Makeup Advisor, and Digital Haircare Advisor will be launched to further enrich the customer experience by aiding them in the discovery of the ideal haircare and makeup products tailored precisely to the unique needs and preferences of the consumer.

The Digital Skincare Advisor leverages advanced AI technology to meticulously analyse individual skin requirements, taking into consideration factors such as skin type, concerns, and environmental influences. It then offers customised skincare recommendations, effectively addressing concerns like acne-prone skin, anti-ageing needs, and hydration requirements.

The Makeup Virtual Try-On (VTO) allows customers to indulge in virtual experimentation with a wide array of makeup products. With a simple scan, customers can visualise how various lipstick shades, eyeshadows, and foundations complement their unique facial characteristics, making the decision-making process engaging, interactive, and well-informed.

The Revieve Digital Makeup Advisor, powered by advanced AI and patented computer vision technology, analyses facial features for personalised makeup recommendations, tailoring try-on experiences to individual preferences to boost purchasing confidence. By incorporating skin tone as a pivotal factor, the Advisor ensures seamless coordination between makeup shades and complexions, elevating overall customer satisfaction. Advanced algorithms and AI-driven recommendations further enhance the beauty shopping experience through personalised assortment suggestions. The Advisor's adept data collection yields invaluable insights into customer preferences and behaviours that enable brands to curate tailored shopping experiences for customers.

Lastly, the Digital Haircare Advisor provides expert recommendations for haircare products based on a detailed analysis of hair texture, concerns, and desired outcomes. It expertly guides customers in selecting the perfect products for nourishing, styling, and maintaining hair, ensuring that all haircare needs are met with precision.

"Our collaboration with Debenhams signifies our unwavering commitment to revolutionising the beauty retail landscape. Together, we are setting new benchmarks for personalisation and customer-centricity in the beauty industry, all underpinned by digitalisation and sustainability. We eagerly anticipate embarking on this transformative journey," said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO of Revieve.

"At Debenhams, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences. Through Revieve's advanced platform, we not only embrace innovation, sustainability, and personalisation but also provide our customers with an unparalleled beauty journey enriched by unique insights. This journey spans the entirety of Revieve's platform, where real-time analysis, personalised guidance, and tailored recommendations, powered by exclusive customer data, elevate the beauty experience to new heights. We eagerly anticipate introducing the future of beauty retailing to our valued customers, setting fresh standards, and enriching their beauty exploration journey," said Alexandra Scolding, Director of Beauty at Debenhams.

Debenhams is a renowned British heritage brand, offering a curated selection of over 3000 brands across beauty, fashion, and homeware. With a rich history and a commitment to exceptional customer experiences, Debenhams is the ultimate online destination for those seeking an unrivalled selection of iconic brands. Discover the joy of shopping and experience the magic of Debenhams today.

Revieve is the preferred provider to beauty brands and retailers for delivering a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience leveraging its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.

With easy-to-use self-diagnostic and coaching solutions that personalize search, product discovery, and shopping experiences, Revieve's digital beauty and wellness technology platform delivers consumers targeted products, services, and treatments that enhance the customer-brand relationship and drive loyalty.

Revieve's platform also seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions and in-person and live-video consultations with health and beauty advisors, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion, and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.

