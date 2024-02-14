NoTraffic Granted US Patent Approval for its V2X Connectivity Technology, Bridging the Gap Between Connected and Non-Connected Vehicles

NoTraffic is empowering the future of transportation by revolutionizing traffic lights into a cloud-connected digital grid to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and safety

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NoTraffic , the developer of the world's leading mobility platform, today announced the issuance of U.S. patent WO2019220353A2 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its innovative Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology.

The company was granted this patent, titled "Enhancing Traffic Control Using V2X Communication and Sensor Data" for the technology used in its AI mobility platform that ensures all non-connected vehicles and Vulnerable Road Users (VRUs) share the same benefits that were previously reserved only for connected cars.

The approval of this patent comes at a strategic moment, aligning seamlessly with the U.S. Department of Transportation's (USDOT) intentions to deploy V2X technology across 25% of signalized intersections in major cities within the next two years and 50% within four years. Additionally, they have announced the initial allocation of $40 million to support these efforts as part of the ' Saving Lives with Connectivity: Accelerating V2X Deployment ' initiative. This substantial investment and focused expansion strategy underscores the growing importance of V2X technology in enhancing public safety. It also highlights the United States' readiness and commitment to advancing into the next generation of mobility.

NoTraffic's AI-mobility platform offers the first software-defined infrastructure which includes sensors installed at signalized intersections, a Mobility Operating System that enables the management of the traffic light grid in real-time, and a Mobility Store that acts as a one-stop shop, activating a variety of mobility applications. With V2X connectivity already embedded into the NoTraffic platform, traffic operators can easily activate various V2X applications with a single click, eliminating the need for separate, dedicated hardware. This efficient solution is cost-effective, easy to install and compatible with existing infrastructures. Additionally, the platform's built-in monitoring capabilities work24/7 to ensure the smooth operation of these safety-critical applications. The platform supports applications like automated Signal Phase and Timing generation (SPAT) and MAP messages as well V2X applications such as Emergency Vehicle Preemption (EVP) and Transit Signal Priority (TSP) capabilities.

Current V2X technologies rely on the mass adoption of connected vehicles, and excludes non-connected road users including VRUs. NoTraffic's patent addresses this limitation by integrating connected and non-connected road users, combining data from multiple sources and analyzing camera, radar, V2X, and cellular inputs with AI algorithms. This multifaceted approach, enhanced by advanced sensor technologies, enables the system to provide connected vehicles with critical information about the presence of all road users in their vicinity.

"NoTraffic's mission has always been rooted in its commitment to redefine mobility. The issuance of this patent is a testament to the collective dedication of our team in pushing the boundaries of traffic innovation," said Tal Kreisler, CEO and Co-Founder of NoTraffic. "Our platform offers a diverse range of V2X applications that goes beyond the immediate benefits, positioning itself as a premier all-in-one solution for V2X implementation. With its capability for swift installation and seamless continuous operation, it stands out as a leading choice. As we celebrate this achievement, we are also looking ahead with excitement, envisioning a landscape where our technology plays a central role in creating safer, smarter, and more seamlessly connected roadways."

NoTraffic, the developer of the world's leading mobility platform, is on a mission to digitize the backbone of transportation and streamline the next generation of traffic mobility. The company's end-to-end, mobility management platform leverages AI and edge computing to retrofit signalized intersections into one fully automated, cloud-connected hub. In less than 2 hours of installation, the platform can classify all road users including - private vehicles, public transportation, emergency services, pedestrians and more - and respond accordingly to traffic conditions in real-time to reduce travel times and CO2 emissions and improve safety. Ranked in TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential Companies list, NoTraffic is trusted by leading states in North America and has formed strategic partnerships with major communication giants such as AT&T and Rogers Communications. The company was founded in 2017 by Tal Kreisler, Uriel Katz, and Or Sela.

