Amdocs Management Limited: MWC 2024: Amdocs Unveils CES24, the Telco-Native, Generative AI-led Suite Spanning Business, Operations and Network Domains

CES24's introduction of CES Copilot, a set of embedded generative AI-driven assistants, will empower service providers to transform their business across all domains and customer segments, with unprecedented agility, enhanced efficiency, cost-effectiveness and next-level customer and employee experience

Amdocs will be showcasing CES24, CES Copilot and other solutions at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, February 26-29, 2024

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will showcase its new CES24 suite, the most advanced version of the Amdocs Customer Experience Suite spanning BSS, OSS and network, at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. CES24 utilizes the Amdocs amAIz generative AI (GenAI) platform to empower service providers to leverage telco-specific GenAI capabilities for any business and operational need, in a simple, trusted, secured and cost-effective manner.

"CES24 is a game-changer for the communications industry. It is the first-of-its-kind suite that combines telco-native expertise, GenAI leadership and cloud-native agility to help service providers transform their businesses and amaze their customers," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "With CES24, we are introducing CES Copilot, a set of generative AI-driven assistants that can augment human capabilities and enhance service innovation across every telco domain. CES Copilot puts trusted AI in the hands of business users, marketeers, network operators, care agents and administrators, enabling service providers to operate more efficiently and focus on growing their business."

Key features of CES24 include its Customer Engagement Platform, an Amdocs-Microsoft complete telco-verticalized CRM solution serving both the consumer (B2C) and enterprise (B2B) markets. Alongside the CES Copilot's natural language processing, sentiment analysis, conversational AI and generative content creation capabilities, this CRM solution leverages the power of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Azure to deliver a unified and omnichannel AI-driven customer journey.

In terms of the B2B market, CES24 enables service providers to serve different segments such as small and medium businesses (SMBs), enterprise and government customers. CES24's automated end-to-end lead-to-care process spans marketing, sales, customer engagement and network, delivering a superior business customer experience, accelerated time-to-cash and business growth. As part of its holistic B2B portfolio, CES24 introduces CPQ Pro, the next-generation Configure Price Quote application, which is designed specifically for communications service providers and is infused with GenAI capabilities to increase deal-closure ratios, facilitate automation and accelerate revenue.

With CES24's 5G-native policy, convergent charging, freestyle billing and partner management capabilities, service providers can introduce new business and billing models and go to market with rich, tailored and flexible digital and IoT solutions running over hybrid networks, edge and cloud.

Using the CES Copilot's capabilities around intent recognition, policy optimization, anomaly detection and root cause analysis, CES24 provides end-to-end service orchestration (E2ESO), supporting the orchestration of complex services across multiple domains such as 5G, software-defined networks/network function virtualization (SDN/NFV), cloud and edge, leveraging Amdocs' market-leading inventory offering and assurance capabilities. CES24's closed-loop, intent-driven, end-to-end network and service lifecycle automation ensures customers enjoy a streamlined and frictionless service consumption experience in a hybrid network and edge environment, while service providers benefit from reduced costs through enhanced operational efficiency.

The CES24 suite is a standardized, modular, and pre-integrated cloud-native BSS-OSS-network portfolio, open for third-party integration, co-development, multi-cloud deployment and partnerships. It enables service providers to gradually modernize, addressing pressing business needs first, collaborate with ecosystem partners and accelerate innovation cycles.

CES24 will be showcased at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, where Amdocs will demonstrate how CES Copilot can help service providers create amazing customer experiences, drive growth beyond connectivity and expand B2B opportunities.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the recent attacks in Israel and evolving conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, filed on December 13, 2023.

