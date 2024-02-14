Fortifeye Vitamins: Unveiling Fortifeye Rejuvenate Collagen

A Groundbreaking Formula for Health and Vitality

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / Fortifeye Vitamins, a leading provider of science-based nutritional supplements, proudly announces the launch of its latest breakthrough product, Fortifeye Rejuvenate Collagen Tripeptide. This innovative supplement is designed to support overall health and vitality, with a special focus on enhancing skin health, joint function, and overall wellness.

Fortifeye Rejuvenate Collagen Tripeptide is formulated with premium-quality ingredients, including bioactive marine collagen tripeptides, essential vitamins, and minerals. Collagen, the most abundant protein in the body, plays a crucial role in maintaining the structural integrity of skin, joints, bones, and other connective tissues. As individuals age, natural collagen production declines, leading to signs of aging such as wrinkles, sagging skin, and joint discomfort. Fortifeye Rejuvenate Collagen offers a convenient solution to replenish collagen levels and promote optimal health from within. https://fortifeye.com/product/fortifeye-rejuvenate

Fortifeye Rejuvenate presents a harmonious blend of ingredients, featuring Morikol Marine Collagen Tripeptides, Hyaluronic Acid, Rice Ceramides, Liposomal Vitamin C, Biotin, the Dermaval® blend, and a host of other essential vitamins. Together, these elements synergize to combat visible signs of aging, offering a holistic solution for maintaining youthful vibrancy and vigor.

Rejuvenate stands behind its commitment to excellence by sourcing raw materials that are ASC certified, ensuring adherence to the highest standards in aquaculture. This certification serves as a testament to meeting stringent social, environmental, and sustainability benchmarks. By selecting ASC-certified raw materials, Rejuvenate not only prioritizes top-notch quality but also supports responsible and eco-friendly fish farming practices, contributing to a more sustainable food supply chain.

Fortifeye Rejuvenate stands out by exclusively harnessing tripeptides in its formulation. Morikol, a marine collagen tripeptide formula, epitomizes this commitment. The tripeptides in Morikol are meticulously prepared and clinically proven to bolster skin and joint health even at low doses. Remarkably, Morikol's tripeptide formulation, with dosages as low as 1g/day, seamlessly integrates into various delivery systems owing to its very low molecular weight.

As a standardized source of tripeptides, Morikol ingeniously delivers small, low molecular weight peptides directly to the tissues when ingested orally. Studies have shown that marine-based collagen products, like Morikol, possess inherent bioavailability due to their smaller size compared to land animal-derived hydrosylates. Additionally, Morikol's proprietary enzymatic process further breaks down these small protein chains, ensuring the precise delivery of targeted, very low molecular weight peptides (exclusively three amino acids long) in standardized, bioactive quantities.

Tripeptides exhibit remarkable resistance to digestion, absorbing intact through exclusive PEPT1 receptors in the intestines. They have been observed circulating freely in the bloodstream and tissue spaces, demonstrating chemotactic benefits akin to endogenous growth factors such as platelet-derived and basic fibroblast growth factors (PDGF and BFGF). Even dipeptides, cleaved from tripeptides by intestinal peptidases, have been shown to directly enhance the proliferation of fibroblasts, the cells responsible for synthesizing collagen.

Morikol delivers over 150mg of tripeptides per recommended 1 gram/day dose, serving as a direct substrate for skin tissue healing and regeneration. Tripeptides have also been found to shield the skin from the photo-aging effects of UV-B light by reducing the production of MMPs (collagen-digesting enzymes) generated by sun-exposed keratinocytes.

Clinical studies examining the efficacy of tripeptides in stimulating collagen rebuilding, hyaluronic acid, and ceramide pathway activation have validated their significant benefits for skin and joint support. In studies involving maturing women with diagnosable, age-related skin damage, formulated tripeptides at just 1 gram/day exhibited notable improvements in various skin conditions compared to a placebo.

Liposomal PureWay Vitamin C represents a breakthrough in vitamin C supplementation, utilizing a liposomal delivery system with a phospholipid bilayer, supported by numerous clinical studies. Compared to traditional ascorbic acid, Liposomal PureWay Vitamin C exhibits superior absorption, boasting a remarkable 233% higher retention rate.

Vitamin C plays a crucial role in supporting the immune system, facilitating collagen synthesis, and offering a multitude of health benefits. It is essential for maintaining healthy skin and joints, with studies indicating its potential in reducing pain and inflammation associated with conditions like rheumatoid and osteoarthritis. Moreover, research suggests that Vitamin C may aid in protecting against cartilage damage in osteoarthritis.

In addition to its joint health benefits, Vitamin C serves as a shield against photoaging induced by the sun's harmful rays, offering protective properties for the skin.

The possible benefits of Pomegranate Extract, Acerola, Mangosteen, Camu Camu, Coffee Berry, Asparagus, Açaí, Quercetin, and Okra-thoughtfully curated for their individual properties that synergistically enhance the health of your skin, hair, and nails.

Dr. Michael Lange, founder of Fortifeye Vitamins and a renowned optometric physician, nutrition expert and syndicated talk show host expressed his excitement about the launch of Fortifeye Rejuvenate Collagen. "As we age, maintaining healthy collagen levels becomes increasingly important for maintaining youthful-looking skin, supporting joint flexibility, and promoting overall well-being. Fortifeye Rejuvenate Collagen combines scientifically validated ingredients in precise proportions to deliver maximum benefits for our customers."

Fortifeye Rejuvenate Collagen is available in easy-to-use powder form, making it simple to incorporate into daily routines. Simply mix one scoop of the powder with water or your favorite beverage and enjoy the delicious natural flavor. With regular use, users may experience improvements in skin health, joint comfort, and overall vitality.

Fortifeye Rejuvenate Collagen is now available for purchase through Fortifeye Vitamins. For more information about Fortifeye Rejuvenate Collagen and other products offered by Fortifeye Vitamins, visit www.fortifeye.com or 866-503-9746

About Fortifeye Vitamins: Fortifeye Vitamins is a leading provider of science-based nutritional supplements formulated to support optimal health and wellness. Founded by Dr. Michael Lange, Certified Optometric Physician and Certified Nutrition Specialist, Fortifeye Vitamins is committed to delivering premium-quality supplements backed by scientific research and manufactured to the highest standards of quality and purity.

