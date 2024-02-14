SurveySparrow Inc.: ThriveSparrow Introduces 360-Degree Feedback: A New Paradigm in Performance Management

ThriveSparrow launches 360-degree Performance Reviews to redefine the performance management space.

Addressing the Shortcomings of Traditional Performance Review Cycles

Traditional employee feedback methods often fall short, offering limited perspectives and failing to capture the full spectrum of an employee's performance and potential. Recognizing this gap, ThriveSparrow's 360-degree performance review module is specifically designed to overcome the limitations of conventional approaches.

"Traditional feedback methods can be restrictive and one-dimensional, often missing out on crucial insights," says Shihab Muhammed, Founder of SurveySparrow. "Our 360-degree feedback feature in ThriveSparrow addresses these challenges by providing a multi-faceted, holistic view of employee performance, crucial for modern organizations."

360-Degree Feedback: The Cornerstone of Modern Performance Management

An inclusive feedback mechanism is not just an innovation but a necessity in today's corporate world. Notably, 85% of Fortune 500 companies rely on 360-degree feedback as a cornerstone of their leadership development strategies [Source: Forbes].

"Performance management is essential for employees to understand their progress and how they compare to their peers. And this landscape is constantly evolving, introducing complexities for HR professionals striving to stay abreast of industry trends," says Ganesh Ravi Shankar, Business Unit Head of ThriveSparrow.

He further adds, "For HR departments focused on enhancing ongoing efficiency and fostering a culture driven by performance, the challenge is relentless. It requires an intelligent system for regular, qualitative feedback collection because aligning employees with organizational goals isn't a one-time effort but an ongoing journey. And that's exactly where ThriveSparrow comes in-to support HRs and managers in building and sustaining high-performing teams and making this continuous process manageable and effective."

Key benefits of ThriveSparrow's 360-degree performance review include:

Innovative Performance Measurement: ThriveSparrow aims to integrate feedback from every direction-peers, managers, reportees, and teams-for a complete competency assessment.

Simplified Review Process: ThriveSparrow features customizable templates and a vast question bank, streamlining review execution and conserving resources.

Advanced Reporting Capabilities: ThriveSparrow helps organizations deliver precise employee-level reports, showcasing ratings from all perspectives, including self-assessments. Available for individual to organizational levels, these reports empower leaders with actionable insights.

Holistic Performance Insights: ThriveSparrow provides a full spectrum of performance insights, identifying strengths, and growth opportunities, and enhancing organizational effectiveness through targeted development strategies.

About ThriveSparrow

ThriveSparrow is an employee success platform from the house of SurveySparrow. It is a one-stop solution for managing employee experiences. With a global reach that includes major corporations like Honda, Grand Thornton, and McDonald's, SurveySparrow and ThriveSparrow are transforming the way businesses manage employee and customer experiences. ThriveSparrow's 360-degree performance review module is a testament to SurveySparrow's commitment to redefining employee and organizational performance. SurveySparrow also offers an extensive suite of tools to over 200K customers across 149+ countries.

