RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Announces Completion of CAD $4.0 Million Acquisition Loan and Royalty Agreement with Revolve Renewable Power

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE)(OTCQX:RROYF) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy royalty financing, is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated October 4, 2023, Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV) ("Revolve"), has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of WindRiver Power Corporation ("WindRiver"), a Canadian based owner, operator and developer of wind and hydro projects in the Provinces of British Columbia and Alberta.

The Company provided a CAD $4.0 million secured loan (the "Loan") to support Revolve's acquisition of Windriver. The Loan has a term of 36 months and bears interest at the rate of 12% per annum, compounded monthly, and payable semi-annually. The Company also received a structuring fee of 1.0% on the Loan value at closing, and a gross revenue royalty of 0.5% on the acquired operating projects during the term of the Loan, growing to a gross revenue royalty of 1.0% upon repayment of the Loan for the remaining life of the power purchase agreements.

The Acquisition includes a minority ownership (21%) in two operational run-of-river hydro projects in British Columbia, and a majority ownership (51%) in an operational wind project in Alberta with a combined gross capacity of 23 MW (the "Operational Projects"). It also includes a majority ownership (70 to 87.5%) in two development-stage hydro projects in British Columbia with a combined gross capacity of 90 MW.

The Operational Projects receive revenue from Power Purchase Agreements with a prominent provincial utility and a municipal entity, for the hydro projects and the wind project, respectively. The Operational Projects have PPAs with remaining terms ranging from 32-35 years for the hydro projects and 11 years for the wind project.

Bernard Tan, CEO of RE Royalties, stated: "We're pleased to continue our partnership with Revolve and look forward to working with them on their growing portfolio of renewable energy projects. This investment presents an excellent opportunity for our investors and highlights the sustained demand for our innovative financing solutions."

Steve Dalton, CEO of Revolve commented: "We're delighted to close the acquisition of WindRiver and would like to take the opportunity to thank the WindRiver team, RE Royalties team, shareholders, and advisers for their work on the transaction over the last number of months. We look forward to building on the success of WindRiver and to continuing to expand our presence in the Canadian market."

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties over renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing non-dilutive financing solutions to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, battery storage, run-of-river, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects in Canada, United States, Mexico, and Chile. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

About Revolve Renewable Power

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. is working to develop utility scale renewable energy generation projects in North America, focused on wind, solar and battery storage technologies. Revolve currently has a portfolio of 2.9 gigawatts ("GW") of projects under active development and a further 2GW of greenfield opportunities, in the process of converting to its pipeline in the near term. Revolve is in the process of expanding its pipeline and development activities in the US and is targeting an active portfolio of up to 5GWs under development.

