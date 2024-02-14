Revolution Beauty Group's (REVB's) capital markets day (CMD) provided an opportunity for the new management team to present its refocused strategy: to become a top five global beauty brand by 2030. Management aims to drive product innovation at affordable prices, tailored to the demands of its target Generation Z consumer. REVB will continue to develop its online and offline routes to market with new and existing direct-to-consumer (D2C) and business-to-business (B2B) partners, using data to grow its online presence and improve marketing campaigns. Efficiency initiatives in inventory, supply chain and operations, as well as strategic choices with distributors and vendors, should provide cost savings and subsequent reinvestment in marketing spend to drive growth.

