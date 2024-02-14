An online platform taking inquiries into a subsidy program for residential solar heaters and PV systems has gone live in Jordan. The program will more than 30% of installation costs and aims to benefit around 7,000 targeted households.Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR) has launched an online platform for inquiries related to a subsidy program for residential solar heaters and PV systems. The scheme is managed by Jordan's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Encouragement Fund (JREEEF). It forms part of the third phase of the fund's national program for the residential ...

