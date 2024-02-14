SEALSQ Partners with CarbonMinus to Revolutionize the IoT Industry through Sustainable Practices and Blockchain Technology

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced a strategic partnership with CarbonMinus, leveraging the innovative SEALCOIN as a means to offset CO2 emissions and drive the decarbonization of the IoT industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone at the intersection of energy management and sustainability, enabling businesses to not only redefine success but also to embrace a future where environmental stewardship and profitability go hand in hand.



Strategic Empowerment through Energy and Resource Dynamics

SEALSQ is committed to equipping businesses with the tools and knowledge needed to master their energy and resource dynamics. This initiative fosters a culture where profitability and environmental responsibility coexist, allowing companies to thrive while making a positive impact on the planet.

Elevating Brands with Sustainable Practices

Through this partnership, SEALSQ and CarbonMinus are set to elevate brand reputations across the industry, promoting sustainable practices that contribute to a sense of fulfillment and positive impact within the global eco-sphere. This strategic move not only enhances corporate images but also aligns them with the growing demand for responsible business operations.

Profitability with a Purpose: A New Business Paradigm

The collaboration between SEALSQ and CarbonMinus envisions a future where operational efficiency and green initiatives act as the twin engines of business success. This approach not only ensures profitability but also embeds a purpose-driven strategy at the core of business operations, paving the way for a more sustainable and profitable future.

Blockchain: Transforming the Carbon Credits System

The partnership also addresses the critical issues plaguing the traditional carbon market, such as lack of transparency, inefficiency, and fraud. By integrating SEALCOIN, based on blockchain technology, SEALSQ and CarbonMinus are at the forefront of digitizing carbon credits. Blockchain technology offers an immutable and transparent ledger, ensuring that carbon credits are traded, tracked, and retired in an efficient and fraud-proof manner. This not only enhances the integrity of carbon markets but also makes it easier for companies to contribute meaningfully to the global fight against climate change.

A Sustainable Future for the IoT Industry

As the IoT industry continues to expand, its energy consumption and carbon footprint have become significant concerns. The partnership between SEALSQ and CarbonMinus, through the use of blockchain technology and SEALCOIN, represents a pivotal step towards a more sustainable IoT ecosystem. By enabling businesses to offset their carbon emissions efficiently and transparently, this collaboration is setting new standards for environmental responsibility in the digital age.

Emphasizing the impact of this announcement, Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, commented, "It is with great honor that we announce our transformative partnership with CarbonMinus. SEALSQ continues to be at the forefront of positive change in the digital space, and we believe this partnership is further evidence of our commitment to such. Alongside CarbonMinus, we intend to redefine the landscape of the IoT industry through sustainability and blockchain technology. We look forward to the collaboration and positive impact to come."

Ashok Ranadive, Co-founder and CEO of CarbonMinus, added, "We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with SEALSQ, a NASDAQ-listed company renowned for its integrated solutions addressing post-quantum cryptographic security in IoT devices and systems. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for us, as it presents numerous opportunities to merge authenticity and security with efficiency gains and sustainability compliance, thereby assisting brands in combatting the critical challenges of fraud and greenwashing. Our integration with blockchain-based SEALCOIN introduces unprecedented transparency and authenticity to the Carbon trading markets, delivering substantial value to our esteemed customers."

Together, SEALSQ and CarbonMinus are leading the charge towards a greener, more sustainable future, demonstrating that it is indeed possible to balance profitability with environmental stewardship.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.



For more information please visit www.sealsq.com .

About CarbonMinus:

The CarbonMinus platform offers a comprehensive suite of Sustainability, Energy and Resources monitoring solutions, providing real-time data, insightful analytics, and timely alerts. It aims to enhance operational efficiency, reduce energy costs, optimize resource utilization, and ensure compliance with sustainability regulations. The platform supports specific objectives such as resource conservation, sustainability targets, and financial savings. Key benefits include instant insights with alerts and KPI tracking, ISO 50001-compliant analytics, strategic waste reduction, specialized compliance tools, seamless integration with smart-meters and sensors, and deployability via Cloud and On-Premise Solutions. CarbonMinus empowers businesses to achieve sustainable energy and resource management goals, driving impactful change with efficiency and precision.

For more information please visit www.thecarbonminus.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies; SEALSQ's ability to generate revenue from emerging new semiconductors; SEALSQ's ability to generate revenue from Matter certification and the new cyber trust mark standards; the successful introduction of the WISeSat picosatellite constellation; SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

