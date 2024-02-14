General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. Subsidiary Mighty Fire Breaker, the EPA Partner of the Year, Teams Up With San Diego Fire Rescue Foundation and SD Fire Department To Use MFB-31- CitroTech in Proactive Wildfire Defense Around San Diego

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / San Diego Fire Rescue (SDFR) will be using Mighty Fire Breaker MFB-31-CitroTech® to help proactively mitigate the constant threat of wildfires around structures and exit corridors, an official recently announced.

"The threat of wildfires has always been a significant threat and concern for San Diego Fire & Rescue," said Anthony Tosca, Deputy Chief Fire Marshall, San Diego Fire Department. "Fire knows no boundaries," he said. "It affects our state, nation, and national health."

MFB believes the Certifications from the EPA Safer Choice Program, UL GreenGuard Gold, UL LENS and California Aquatic listing our chemistry as Non Toxic and Not Hazardous along with our ASTM Laboratory Test Results makes the decision to move forward with MFB-31-CitroTech® by Government Officials a fairly easy decision comparing it to the products that they are accustom to using.

"The approval process was made easier with all CitroTech's Accreditations because San Diego Fire Department and SD Fire Rescue Foundation made the Environment a high priority in their decision. Another major factor was one of MFB's Independent Advisory Board members being Chief Jeff Bowman, a former California Fire Chief who endorses MFB and CitroTech," said Tosca

MFB Chief Technologist said, "MFB CitroTech® is a paradigm shift for Fire Departments to use fire-retardant products that are not the subject of toxic chemical lawsuits by concerned conservationists. MFB spent many years perfecting the technology and educating the fire industry and Chief Bowman was not easy to convince. He started as a skeptic and put us to the test in multiple Fire Training Centers before endorsing this chemistry, calling it the new Gold Standard."

Retired Fire Chief Jeff Bowman believes in this global science breakthrough to fight wildfires. - YouTube

