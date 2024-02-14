Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.: Avalon Appoints Scott Monteith as CEO and Changes Location for Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Scott Monteith as the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Monteith, who has been serving as the Company's Interim CEO since May 2023, is an experienced clean tech executive, entrepreneur and business owner with a successful track record of moving inventions from concept to commercial success. Mr. Monteith has led the Company through the acquisition of the site for its planned lithium processing facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, the formation of its joint venture with SCR-Sibelco NV to develop its Separation Rapids Lithium Project and Lilypad Project, as well as spearheading the overhaul of the Company's strategic direction.

Alan Ferry, Avalon's Lead Director, commented, "On behalf of the Board, we would like to congratulate Mr. Monteith on his appointment. Mr. Monteith's leadership has been integral to the Company's progress throughout 2023, and we are looking forward to Mr. Monteith guiding Avalon through its continuing evolution into an advanced manufacturing company."

Location Update for Upcoming Shareholder Meeting

The annual and special meeting of the Company's shareholders will now be held at: TMX Market Centre, 120 Adelaide Street West, Ground Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1T1, rather than at its prior location. The date and time of the meeting (Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 4:00pm) remain unchanged.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian advanced manufacturing company focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain. The Company, through its joint venture with SCR-Sibelco NV, is currently developing its Separation Rapids lithium deposit near Kenora, ON, while also continuing to advance the Snowbank lithium and Lilypad lithium-caesium projects. Avalon is also working to develop its Nechalacho rare earths and zirconium project located in the Northwest Territories. This deposit contains critical minerals for use in advanced technologies in the communications and defense industries among other sectors.

In addition to these upstream activities, Avalon is executing on a key initiative to develop Ontario's first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility in Thunder Bay, ON, a vital link bridging the lithium resources of the north with the downstream EV battery manufacturing base in the south.

Avalon is listed on the TSX: AVL andOTCQB: AVLNF.

