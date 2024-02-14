Ansys, Schaeffler Collaboration Drives Sustainable Product Development

Ansys simulation solutions will help digitalize and standardize product development processes across the Schaeffler enterprise

/ Key Highlights

Ansys solutions will help decarbonize product development and shape design strategies for hybrid/electric powertrain solutions and industrial applications

Ansys will support digital transformation within the Schaeffler enterprise by standardizing workflows to improve product development efficiency and manage material waste

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) and the motion technology company Schaeffler AG announced they are extending their agreement for an additional three years. Schaeffler will rely on Ansys to standardize product development workflows, reduce waste from physical prototypes, and lower the company's overall carbon footprint through digital transformation.

Schaeffler manufactures high-precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for many industrial applications. Ansys and Ansys Apex Channel Partner CADFEM Germany GmbH will continue to provide customer support for Schaeffler as the company hones its digital engineering practices. The extension of the partnership will now see Ansys multiphysics solutions Ansys Mechanical, Ansys Fluent, Ansys Electronics, and Ansys Motor-CAD with enhanced computing capabilities through high-performance computing, applied across all divisions.

As a preferred simulation provider, Ansys will strengthen Schaeffler's digital thread by democratizing simulation and improving material intelligence across engineering disciplines. For example, including data about material composition in the research and development process will result in more innovative and sustainable products.

To do this, Ansys will contribute its industry-leading solutions to Schaeffler's framework for digital transformation, which consists of four pillars: digital workplace, cyber-physical equipment (digital factory), digital product lifecycle, and smart products.

"Schaeffler is pursuing ambitious goals for its products when it comes to the strategic topic of sustainability," said Uwe Wagner, CTO at Schaeffler AG. "We aim to integrate the reduction of CO 2 emissions directly into the product development process. Innovative simulation tools play an integral role here. Together with strong partners like Ansys, we will drive the digitalization of our R&D processes and innovations towards series production."

Schaeffler recently used Ansys solutions to optimize the performance of their electrolyzers - a device that extracts hydrogen from water - to advance hydrogen gas as an emission-free, renewable energy resource.

"We are looking forward to continuing to help Schaeffler meet its sustainability goals and democratize simulation software across the business," said Walt Hearn, senior vice president of worldwide sales and customer excellence at Ansys. "Digital transformation can't happen overnight, but through dedication and by leveraging Ansys simulation solutions, Schaeffler has already reduced material waste and emissions while improving efficiency. This is just the beginning of what Ansys and Schaeffler can accomplish together."

Visit Ansys at Hannover Messe in Hannover, Germany from April 22-26 at Booth D16 in Hall 17 to learn more.

/ About Ansys

Our Mission: Powering Innovation that Drives Human Advancement

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS-C

/ Contacts

Media Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

[email protected]

Investors Kelsey DeBriyn

724.820.3927

[email protected]

SOURCE Ansys