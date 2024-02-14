FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: MITQ), ("MiT"), a leading technology and services company for cinema, Esports, stadiums, arenas and other out-of-home entertainment venues, today announced results for its second quarter ended December 31, 2023.

"As expected, our second quarter results were down versus last year, reflecting the end to the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, or SVOG, spending and the impact of the writers' and actors' strikes, which negatively impacted the box office and our customers' ability to build budgets for 2024," said Phil Rafnson, chairman and chief executive officer, MiT. "As a result of these delays, we saw no major projects move forward during the quarter, however, we did see continued benefits from the ongoing technology upgrade cycle."

Second Quarter Highlights (Fiscal 2024 versus Fiscal 2023)

Revenue decreased 32.6% to $3.3 million compared to $4.8 million;

Gross Profit decreased to $0.8 million compared to $1.3 million; Gross Margin of 23.2%;

GAAP Operating Loss of ($0.8) million compared to ($0.1) million;

GAAP Net Loss and Loss per Share (EPS) of ($0.8) million and ($0.07) compared to GAAP Net Income and EPS of $0.0 million and $0.00, respectively;

Non-GAAP Net Loss and Loss per Share (EPS) of ($0.8) million and ($0.07) compared to non-GAAP Net Income and EPS of $0.0 million and $0.00, respectively.

Select Financial Metrics: FY24 versus FY23 as of 12/31/2023*

in millions, except for Income (loss) per Share and percentages 2Q24 2Q23 Change YTD

FY24 YTD

FY23 Change Total Revenue $3.3 $4.8 -32.6% $9.9 $10.7 -7.4% Gross Profit $0.8 $1.3 -42.1% $2.6 $2.9 -10.2% Gross Margin 23.2% 27.1% 26.0% 26.8% Operating Income (Loss) ($0.8) ($0.1) -501.4% ($0.4) ($0.1) -395.6% Operating Margin -25.4% -2.8% -4.5% -0.8% GAAP Net Income (Loss) ($0.8) $0.0 nm ($0.4) ($0.0) nm GAAP Earnings (Loss) per Share ($0.07) $0.00 nm ($0.03) ($0.00) nm Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) ($0.8) $0.0 nm ($0.4) ($0.0) nm Non-GAAP Income (Loss) Per Share ($0.07) $0.00 nm ($0.03) ($0.01) nm nm = not measurable/meaningful; *may not add up due to rounding

Fiscal 2024 Commentary

"With the strikes behind us, the film industry is returning to normalized movie-making and marketing operations, but the impact from the strikes will be felt in the box office growth rates this year, which analysts expect to be flat to down. Additionally, our customers have just recently set or are establishing their budgets for 2024, which we hope will reflect more robust spending on new projects during the year's second half (our first half of fiscal 2025).

"While the overall industry recovers from the strikes, our customers continue to upgrade technology for projectors and servers, and we are also having early success getting LEA Professional smart power amplifiers scoped into future projects. Additionally, several large potential customers are evaluating this product line for replacing current power amplifiers as they fail and need replacing at existing cinemas. We believe the latter, the attrition market for LEA smart power amplifiers, represents a $30-60 million annual TAM in North America for us to penetrate over time.

"We also continued to move forward with our emerging product lines in recent months. Our E-caddy concept was well received by the handful of Major League Baseball stadium executives we met. We are now preparing for in-factory field validation and testing of the hardware and firmware, a precursor to real-world field testing. At the same time, we are scoping out the service opportunity for this offering, which we believe can potentially transform the Company over the next several years," concluded Rafnson.

Trended Financials* in millions, except for Income (loss) per Share and percentages 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24 FY22 FY23 YTD

FY24 Total Revenue $5.9 $4.8 $3.7 $5.8 $6.6 $3.3 $18.4 $20.2 $9.9 Gross Profit $1.6 $1.3 $1.0 $1.4 $1.8 $0.8 $4.5 $5.3 $2.6 Gross Margin 26.6% 27.1% 27.9% 24.2% 27.4% 23.2% 24.3% 26.3% 26.0% Operating Income (Loss) $0.0 ($0.1) ($0.5) ($1.4) $0.4 ($0.8) ($1.8) ($2.0) ($0.4) Operating Margin 0.8% -2.8% -14.1% -23.5% 5.8% -25.4% -9.6% -9.8% -4.5% GAAP Net Income (Loss) ($0.1) $0.0 ($0.4) ($1.3) $0.4 ($0.8) ($1.3) ($1.8) ($0.4) Diluted Income (Loss) per Share ($0.01) $0.00 ($0.04) ($0.12) $0.04 (0.07) ($0.13) ($0.17) ($0.03) Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) ($0.1) $0.0 ($0.4) ($0.2) $0.4 ($0.8) ($1.5) ($0.7) ($0.4) Non-GAAP Diluted Income (Loss) per Share ($0.01) $0.00 ($0.04) ($0.02) $0.04 ($0.07) ($0.14) ($0.07) ($0.03) *may not add up due to rounding

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology solutions and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibitions, sports venues and eSports. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solution, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT's Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theaters and stadiums. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) December 31, June 30, 2023 2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 5,139 $ 6,616 Accounts receivable, net 1,138 905 Inventories, net 4,459 4,419 Prepaid expenses and other 954 451 Total Current Assets 11,690 12,391 Long-Term Assets: Right-of-use asset 282 415 Property and equipment, net 35 28 Intangibles, net 451 480 Other assets 16 16 Total Long-Term Assets 784 939 Total Assets $ 12,474 $ 13,330 Liabilities And Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,192 $ 1,507 Accrued expenses 682 618 Customer deposits 3,131 3,169 Lease liability-current 296 280 Unearned warranty revenue 40 26 Total Current Liabilities 5,341 5,600 Long-Term Liabilities: Lease liability-non-current - 151 Total Long-Term Liabilities - 151 Total Liabilities 5,341 5,751 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 10,576,643 and 10,685,778 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 12,371 12,462 Accumulated deficit (5,238) (4,883) Total Stockholders' Equity 7,133 7,579 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 12,474 $ 13,330

MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 3,265 $ 4,843 $ 9,900 $ 10,695 Cost of goods sold 2,506 3,531 7,322 7,824 Gross profit 759 1,312 2,578 2,871 Operating expenses: Research and development 72 61 139 127 Selling and marketing 628 594 1,170 1,204 General and administrative 889 795 1,716 1,630 Total operating expenses 1,589 1,450 3,025 2,961 Operating loss (830) (138) (447) (90) Other income (expense) Unrealized gain on marketable securities - 269 - 129 Realized loss on marketable securities - (110) - (133) Interest and other income, net 36 25 92 45 Total other income 36 184 92 41 Net income/(loss) $ (794) $ 46 $ (355) $ (49) Net profit/(loss) per common share basic and diluted $ (0.07) $ 0.00 $ (0.03) $ (0.00) Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted (Note 3) 10,655,686 10,958,398 10,670,732 10,943,561

MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income/(loss) $ (355 ) $ (49 ) Adjustments to reconcile net profit/(loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for doubtful accounts 4 (17 ) Depreciation expense 5 3 Amortization expense 29 48 ROU amortization 133 (4 ) Stock option compensation expense 10 - Realized loss on investments - 4 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (237 ) 360 Inventories, net (40 ) (694 ) Prepaid expenses and other (503 ) 597 Accounts payable (315 ) 44 Accrued expenses 64 (125 ) Unearned warranty revenue 14 41 Customer deposits (38 ) (913 ) Lease liabilities (135 ) - Net cash used in operating activities (1,364 ) (705 ) Cash flows from investing activities Sales of marketable securities - 4,088 Purchases of marketable securities - (4,144 ) Purchases of property and equipment (12 ) (4 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12 ) (60 ) Cash flows from financing activities Stock Buyback (101 ) - Net cash (used in) financing activities (101 ) - Net decrease in cash (1,477 ) (765 ) Cash, beginning of the year 6,616 2,340 Cash, end of the year $ 5,139 $ 1,575

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP net income/loss and earnings/loss per share as a measure customarily used by investors and analysts to evaluate the financial performance of companies in addition to the GAAP measures that we present. Our management also believes that eliminating one-time items and non-cash stock compensation expense is useful in evaluating our core operating results and comparing results to prior periods. However, non-GAAP metrics are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States of America and should not be considered an alternative to Net Income as an indicator of our operating performance.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ITEMS (in $millions except for per share numbers) in millions, except for Income (loss) per Share 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24 FY22 FY23 YTD

FY24 GAAP Net Income (Loss) ($0.1) $0.0 ($0.4) ($1.3) $0.4 ($0.8) ($1.3) ($1.8) ($0.4) Other Income (expense) $0.1 ($0.2) $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.1 $0.0 $0.0 Impairments $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.6 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.6 $0.0 SNDBX Write-off $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.4 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.4 $0.0 Stock Compensation Expense $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.1 $0.0 $0.0 $0.4 $0.1 $0.0 PPP Adjustment $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 ($0.7) $0.0 $0.0 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $0.0 ($0.1) ($0.4) ($0.2) $0.4 ($0.8) ($1.5) ($0.7) ($0.4) Non-GAAP Diluted Income (Loss) per Share $0.0 ($0.0) ($0.0) ($0.0) $0.0 ($0.1) ($0.2) ($0.1) ($0.0)

