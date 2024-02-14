FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: MITQ), ("MiT"), a leading technology and services company for cinema, Esports, stadiums, arenas and other out-of-home entertainment venues, today announced results for its second quarter ended December 31, 2023.
"As expected, our second quarter results were down versus last year, reflecting the end to the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, or SVOG, spending and the impact of the writers' and actors' strikes, which negatively impacted the box office and our customers' ability to build budgets for 2024," said Phil Rafnson, chairman and chief executive officer, MiT. "As a result of these delays, we saw no major projects move forward during the quarter, however, we did see continued benefits from the ongoing technology upgrade cycle."
Second Quarter Highlights (Fiscal 2024 versus Fiscal 2023)
- Revenue decreased 32.6% to $3.3 million compared to $4.8 million;
- Gross Profit decreased to $0.8 million compared to $1.3 million; Gross Margin of 23.2%;
- GAAP Operating Loss of ($0.8) million compared to ($0.1) million;
- GAAP Net Loss and Loss per Share (EPS) of ($0.8) million and ($0.07) compared to GAAP Net Income and EPS of $0.0 million and $0.00, respectively;
- Non-GAAP Net Loss and Loss per Share (EPS) of ($0.8) million and ($0.07) compared to non-GAAP Net Income and EPS of $0.0 million and $0.00, respectively.
Select Financial Metrics: FY24 versus FY23 as of 12/31/2023*
in millions, except for Income (loss) per Share and percentages
2Q24
2Q23
Change
YTD
YTD
Change
Total Revenue
$3.3
$4.8
-32.6%
$9.9
$10.7
-7.4%
Gross Profit
$0.8
$1.3
-42.1%
$2.6
$2.9
-10.2%
Gross Margin
23.2%
27.1%
26.0%
26.8%
Operating Income (Loss)
($0.8)
($0.1)
-501.4%
($0.4)
($0.1)
-395.6%
Operating Margin
-25.4%
-2.8%
-4.5%
-0.8%
GAAP Net Income (Loss)
($0.8)
$0.0
nm
($0.4)
($0.0)
nm
GAAP Earnings (Loss) per Share
($0.07)
$0.00
nm
($0.03)
($0.00)
nm
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
($0.8)
$0.0
nm
($0.4)
($0.0)
nm
Non-GAAP Income (Loss) Per Share
($0.07)
$0.00
nm
($0.03)
($0.01)
nm
nm = not measurable/meaningful; *may not add up due to rounding
Fiscal 2024 Commentary
"With the strikes behind us, the film industry is returning to normalized movie-making and marketing operations, but the impact from the strikes will be felt in the box office growth rates this year, which analysts expect to be flat to down. Additionally, our customers have just recently set or are establishing their budgets for 2024, which we hope will reflect more robust spending on new projects during the year's second half (our first half of fiscal 2025).
"While the overall industry recovers from the strikes, our customers continue to upgrade technology for projectors and servers, and we are also having early success getting LEA Professional smart power amplifiers scoped into future projects. Additionally, several large potential customers are evaluating this product line for replacing current power amplifiers as they fail and need replacing at existing cinemas. We believe the latter, the attrition market for LEA smart power amplifiers, represents a $30-60 million annual TAM in North America for us to penetrate over time.
"We also continued to move forward with our emerging product lines in recent months. Our E-caddy concept was well received by the handful of Major League Baseball stadium executives we met. We are now preparing for in-factory field validation and testing of the hardware and firmware, a precursor to real-world field testing. At the same time, we are scoping out the service opportunity for this offering, which we believe can potentially transform the Company over the next several years," concluded Rafnson.
|Trended Financials*
|in millions, except for Income (loss) per Share and percentages
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
FY22
FY23
YTD
|Total Revenue
$5.9
$4.8
$3.7
$5.8
$6.6
$3.3
$18.4
$20.2
$9.9
|Gross Profit
$1.6
$1.3
$1.0
$1.4
$1.8
$0.8
$4.5
$5.3
$2.6
|Gross Margin
26.6%
27.1%
27.9%
24.2%
27.4%
23.2%
24.3%
26.3%
26.0%
|Operating Income (Loss)
$0.0
($0.1)
($0.5)
($1.4)
$0.4
($0.8)
($1.8)
($2.0)
($0.4)
|Operating Margin
0.8%
-2.8%
-14.1%
-23.5%
5.8%
-25.4%
-9.6%
-9.8%
-4.5%
|GAAP Net Income (Loss)
($0.1)
$0.0
($0.4)
($1.3)
$0.4
($0.8)
($1.3)
($1.8)
($0.4)
|Diluted Income (Loss) per Share
($0.01)
$0.00
($0.04)
($0.12)
$0.04
(0.07)
($0.13)
($0.17)
($0.03)
|Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
($0.1)
$0.0
($0.4)
($0.2)
$0.4
($0.8)
($1.5)
($0.7)
($0.4)
|Non-GAAP Diluted Income (Loss) per Share
($0.01)
$0.00
($0.04)
($0.02)
$0.04
($0.07)
($0.14)
($0.07)
($0.03)
|*may not add up due to rounding
About Moving iMage Technologies
Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology solutions and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibitions, sports venues and eSports. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solution, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT's Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theaters and stadiums. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
December 31,
June 30,
2023
2023
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash
$
5,139
$
6,616
Accounts receivable, net
1,138
905
Inventories, net
4,459
4,419
Prepaid expenses and other
954
451
Total Current Assets
11,690
12,391
Long-Term Assets:
Right-of-use asset
282
415
Property and equipment, net
35
28
Intangibles, net
451
480
Other assets
16
16
Total Long-Term Assets
784
939
Total Assets
$
12,474
$
13,330
Liabilities And Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,192
$
1,507
Accrued expenses
682
618
Customer deposits
3,131
3,169
Lease liability-current
296
280
Unearned warranty revenue
40
26
Total Current Liabilities
5,341
5,600
Long-Term Liabilities:
Lease liability-non-current
-
151
Total Long-Term Liabilities
-
151
Total Liabilities
5,341
5,751
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 10,576,643 and 10,685,778 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
12,371
12,462
Accumulated deficit
(5,238)
(4,883)
Total Stockholders' Equity
7,133
7,579
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
12,474
$
13,330
MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net sales
$
3,265
$
4,843
$
9,900
$
10,695
Cost of goods sold
2,506
3,531
7,322
7,824
Gross profit
759
1,312
2,578
2,871
Operating expenses:
Research and development
72
61
139
127
Selling and marketing
628
594
1,170
1,204
General and administrative
889
795
1,716
1,630
Total operating expenses
1,589
1,450
3,025
2,961
Operating loss
(830)
(138)
(447)
(90)
Other income (expense)
Unrealized gain on marketable securities
-
269
-
129
Realized loss on marketable securities
-
(110)
-
(133)
Interest and other income, net
36
25
92
45
Total other income
36
184
92
41
Net income/(loss)
$
(794)
$
46
$
(355)
$
(49)
Net profit/(loss) per common share basic and diluted
$
(0.07)
$
0.00
$
(0.03)
$
(0.00)
Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted (Note 3)
10,655,686
10,958,398
10,670,732
10,943,561
MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended
December 31,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income/(loss)
$
(355
)
$
(49
)
Adjustments to reconcile net profit/(loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Provision for doubtful accounts
4
(17
)
Depreciation expense
5
3
Amortization expense
29
48
ROU amortization
133
(4
)
Stock option compensation expense
10
-
Realized loss on investments
-
4
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
(237
)
360
Inventories, net
(40
)
(694
)
Prepaid expenses and other
(503
)
597
Accounts payable
(315
)
44
Accrued expenses
64
(125
)
Unearned warranty revenue
14
41
Customer deposits
(38
)
(913
)
Lease liabilities
(135
)
-
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,364
)
(705
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Sales of marketable securities
-
4,088
Purchases of marketable securities
-
(4,144
)
Purchases of property and equipment
(12
)
(4
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(12
)
(60
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Stock Buyback
(101
)
-
Net cash (used in) financing activities
(101
)
-
Net decrease in cash
(1,477
)
(765
)
Cash, beginning of the year
6,616
2,340
Cash, end of the year
$
5,139
$
1,575
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP net income/loss and earnings/loss per share as a measure customarily used by investors and analysts to evaluate the financial performance of companies in addition to the GAAP measures that we present. Our management also believes that eliminating one-time items and non-cash stock compensation expense is useful in evaluating our core operating results and comparing results to prior periods. However, non-GAAP metrics are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States of America and should not be considered an alternative to Net Income as an indicator of our operating performance.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ITEMS
(in $millions except for per share numbers)
|in millions, except for Income (loss) per Share
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
FY22
FY23
YTD
|GAAP Net Income (Loss)
($0.1)
$0.0
($0.4)
($1.3)
$0.4
($0.8)
($1.3)
($1.8)
($0.4)
|Other Income (expense)
$0.1
($0.2)
$0.0
$0.0
$0.0
$0.0
$0.1
$0.0
$0.0
|Impairments
$0.0
$0.0
$0.0
$0.6
$0.0
$0.0
$0.0
$0.6
$0.0
|SNDBX Write-off
$0.0
$0.0
$0.0
$0.4
$0.0
$0.0
$0.0
$0.4
$0.0
|Stock Compensation Expense
$0.0
$0.0
$0.0
$0.1
$0.0
$0.0
$0.4
$0.1
$0.0
|PPP Adjustment
$0.0
$0.0
$0.0
$0.0
$0.0
$0.0
($0.7)
$0.0
$0.0
|Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
$0.0
($0.1)
($0.4)
($0.2)
$0.4
($0.8)
($1.5)
($0.7)
($0.4)
|Non-GAAP Diluted Income (Loss) per Share
$0.0
($0.0)
($0.0)
($0.0)
$0.0
($0.1)
($0.2)
($0.1)
($0.0)
