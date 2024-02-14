ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) ("Atleos") reported financial results today for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Fourth quarter results and other recent highlights include:

Completed separation transaction from NCR Corporation on October 16th

More than 20,000 ATM-as-a-Service active units at year-end

Solid fourth quarter results, including:

- Revenue of $1.1 billion, up 3% year-over-year; recurring revenue of $777 million, up 10% year-over-year

- Net loss attributable to Atleos of $161 million on a GAAP basis; GAAP basis diluted loss per share attributable to Atleos of $2.28 and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.69

Q4 2023 Adjusted EBITDA was $178 million, up 7% year-over-year after normalizing Q4 2022 for an estimated impact of $20 million from delayed legal entity transfers and separation dis-synergies

Full year 2024 financial targets consistent with separation projections: Revenue of $4.2 - $4.4 billion; Adjusted EBITDA of $770 - $800 million

"The fourth quarter was a strong start for Atleos as a separate company, and a great finish to the year. Our core businesses performed exceptionally well, with financial results in line with the projections made for the separation transaction. Execution was outstanding, as we simultaneously completed the split from legacy NCR Corporation and achieved our operating objectives," said Tim Oliver, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our market leading self-service banking solutions continue to gain appeal with banks, consumers, and other commercial partners, leading to solid top line fundamentals for the fourth quarter that included 10% growth in recurring revenue, which accounted for 71% of total revenue, up from 67% in the prior year period. The shift to recurring revenue and resulting positive underlying profit trends reinforce our confidence that our strategy has the Company on the right path."

Mr. Oliver continued, "Given the momentum of our businesses, progress on key initiatives, and continued favorable market dynamics for our solutions, we provided 2024 financial targets today that are consistent with the preliminary views from our December 5th investor update call. Looking beyond 2024, we are energized by the opportunity to lead a transformation in self-service banking solutions and the potential to create significant value for shareholders."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Operating Results

Fourth quarter revenue was $1.098 billion, including $777 million of recurring revenue, compared to $1.065 billion and $709 million, respectively, in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter gross profit was $198 million with a gross profit rate of 18.0% on a GAAP basis, compared to $242 million and 22.7% in the prior year period. Fourth quarter adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP) was $272 million with an adjusted gross profit rate of 24.8%, compared to $267 million and 25.1% in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter income from operations was $35 million on a GAAP basis, compared to $90 million in the prior year period. Fourth quarter adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP) was $150 million compared to $144 million in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter net loss attributable to Atleos was $161 million on a GAAP basis, compared to net income attributable to Atleos of $7 million in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $178 million, and included several items that impacted the comparability to prior year period results of $187 million. Excluding those items, the Company estimates that Adjusted EBITDA would have increased 7% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2023.

NCR ATLEOS CORPORATION REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA SUMMARY (Unaudited) (in millions)

For the Periods Ended December 31 Three Months 2023 2022 % Change Revenue by segment Self-Service Banking $ 665 $ 683 (3)% Network 323 298 8% T&T 48 53 (9)% Total segment revenue 1,036 1,034 -% Other (1) 62 31 100% Consolidated revenue $ 1,098 $ 1,065 3% Adjusted EBITDA by segment Self-Service Banking $ 146 $ 159 (8)% Self-Service Banking Adjusted EBITDA margin % 22.0% 23.3% Network 100 81 23% Network Adjusted EBITDA margin % 31.0% 27.2 % T&T 7 12 (42)% T&T Adjusted EBITDA margin % 14.6% 22.6% Other (1) 8 10 (20)% Corporate (2) (83) (75) 11% Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 178 $ 187 (5)% Total Adjusted EBITDA margin % 16.2% 17.6%

(1) Other represents certain other immaterial business operations, including commerce-related operations in countries that Voyix exited that are aligned to Atleos, that do not represent a reportable segment. For periods after the separation from Voyix, Other also includes revenues from commercial agreements with Voyix. (2) Corporate includes income and expenses related to corporate functions and, for periods prior to the separation from Voyix, certain allocations from Voyix that are not specifically attributable to an individual reportable segment.

Notes to Investors

On October 16, 2023, NCR Atleos Corporation ("Atleos", the "Company", "we" or "us") became a standalone publicly traded company, and its financial statements are now presented on a consolidated basis. Prior to the separation from NCR Voyix Corporation ("NCR" or "Voyix"), the Company's historical combined financial statements were prepared on a standalone carve-out basis and were derived from Voyix's consolidated financial statements and accounting records. Therefore, financial results for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 may not be meaningfully comparable. Accordingly, we have not included full-year numbers regarding our non-GAAP measures.

In this release, we use certain non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures include "Adjusted EBITDA," and others with the words "non-GAAP" in their titles. These non-GAAP measures are listed, described and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this release.

With respect to our Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance, we do not provide a reconciliation of the respective GAAP measures because we are not able to predict with reasonable certainty the reconciling items that may affect the GAAP net income, GAAP cash flow from operating activities and GAAP diluted earnings per share without unreasonable effort. The reconciling items are primarily the future impact of special tax items, capital structure transactions, restructuring, pension mark-to-market transactions, acquisitions or divestitures, or other events. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, the GAAP measures. Refer to the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.

First Quarter and Full Year 2024 Guidance

Guidance Q1 2024 FY 2024 Revenue $1.0 - $1.05 billion $4.2 - $4.4 billion Adjusted EBITDA $150 - $160 million $770 - $800 million Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.30 - $0.40 $2.90 - $3.20 Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted (1) positive $170 - $230 million

(1) Beginning in 2024, our calculation of adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted will include an adjustment for financing payments/receipts of owned ATM capital expenditures.

2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

A conference call is scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter 2023 results. Access to the conference call and accompanying slides, as well as a replay of the call, are available on Atleos' web site at http://investor.ncratleos.com. Additionally, the live call can be accessed by dialing 800-753-0725 (United States/Canada Toll-free) or 786-460-7170 (International Toll) and entering the participant passcode 2395783. References to Atleos' website and/or other social media sites or platforms in this release do not incorporate by reference the information on such websites, social media sites, or platforms, and Atleos disclaims any such incorporation by reference.

More information on Atleos' fourth quarter earnings, including additional financial information and analysis, is available on Atleos' Investor Relations website at https://investor.ncratleos.com/.

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding financial access by shifting transactions to the self-service channel and enabling financial institutions and retailers to leverage its ATM network - the largest independently-owned network in the world. Through its digital-first technology and unmatched global services operation, Atleos optimizes the branch, improves operational efficiency and maximizes self-service availability. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 20,000 employees globally.

Web site: https://www.ncratleos.com

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/ncratleos

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Atleos.NCR/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ncratleos

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ncratleos

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncratleos/

Cautionary Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements use words such as "expect," "anticipate," "outlook," "intend," "plan," "confident," "believe," "will," "should," "would," "potential," "positioning," "proposed," "planned," "objective," "likely," "could," "may," and words of similar meaning, as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Act. Statements that describe or relate to Atleos' plans, goals, intentions, strategies, or financial outlook, and statements that do not relate to historical or current fact, are examples of forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding: our expectations of demand for our solutions and execution and the impact thereof on our financial results and our intention to focus our resources on meeting our ATM customers' needs and extending our leadership position in digital-to-physical transactions following the spin-off. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate, and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are out of Atleos' control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements, including those factors relating to:

Strategy and Technology: transforming our business model; development and introduction of new solutions; competition in the technology industry; integration of acquisitions and our multinational operations;

Business Operations: domestic and global economic and credit conditions; risks and uncertainties from the payments-related business and industry; disruptions in our data center hosting and public cloud facilities; retention and attraction of key employees; defects, errors, installation difficulties or development delays; failure of third-party suppliers; a major natural disaster or catastrophic event, including the impact of the pandemic and geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges; environmental exposures from historical and ongoing manufacturing activities; and climate change;

Data Privacy & Security: impact of data protection, cybersecurity and data privacy including any related issues;

Finance and Accounting: our level of indebtedness; the terms governing our indebtedness; incurrence of additional debt or similar liabilities or obligations; access or renewal of financing sources; our cash flow sufficiency to service our indebtedness; interest rate risks; the terms governing our trade receivables facility; the impact of certain changes in control relating to acceleration of our indebtedness, our obligations under other financing arrangements or required repurchase of our senior secured notes; any lowering or withdrawal of the ratings assigned to our debt securities by rating agencies; our pension liabilities; and write down of the value of certain significant assets;

Law and Compliance: protection of our intellectual property; changes to our tax rates and additional income tax liabilities; uncertainties regarding regulations, lawsuits and other related matters; changes to cryptocurrency regulations;

Separation: the potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities expected from the separation may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the potential inability to access, or reduced access, to the capital markets or increased cost of borrowings, including as a result of a credit rating downgrade; the incurrence of significant costs in connection with the separation; the potential adverse reactions to the separation by customers, suppliers, strategic partners or key personnel and potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with such persons and risks associated with third party contracts containing consent, and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the separation; unforeseen tax liabilities or changes in tax law; non-compete restrictions in the separation agreement entered into in connection with the separation; requests, requirements or penalties imposed by any governmental authorities related to certain existing liabilities; that Atleos may incur material costs and expenses as a result of the spin-off; that Atleos has no history operating as an independent, publicly traded company, and Atleos' historical and pro forma financial information is not necessarily representative of the results that it would have achieved as a separate, publicly traded company and therefore may not be a reliable indicator of its future results; Atleos' obligation to indemnify Voyix pursuant to the agreements entered into in connection with the spin-off (including with respect to material taxes) and the risk Voyix may not fulfill any obligations to indemnify Atleos under such agreements; that under applicable tax law, Atleos may be liable for certain tax liabilities of Voyix following the spin-off if Voyix were to fail to pay such taxes; that agreements binding on Atleos restrict it from taking certain actions after the distribution that could adversely impact the intended U.S. federal income tax treatment of the distribution and related transactions; potential liabilities arising out of state and federal fraudulent conveyance laws; the fact that Atleos may receive worse commercial terms from third-parties for services it presently receives from Voyix; that certain of Atleos' executive officers and directors may have actual or potential conflicts of interest because of their previous positions at Voyix; potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with key personnel; that Atleos will not be able to rely on the earnings, assets or cash flow of Voyix and Voyix will not provide funds to finance Atleos' working capital or other cash requirements.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Form 10, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures. While Atleos reports its results in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States, or GAAP, in this release Atleos also uses the non-GAAP measures listed and described below.

Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP), Adjusted Gross Profit Rate (Non-GAAP), Adjusted Income from Operations (non-GAAP), Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share. Atleos' Adjusted Gross Profit (non-GAAP), Adjusted Gross Profit Rate (non-GAAP), Adjusted Income from Operations (non-GAAP), and Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share are determined by excluding, as applicable, acquisition-related costs; pension mark-to-market adjustments, pension settlements, pension curtailments and pension special termination benefits; separation-related costs; amortization of acquisition-related intangibles; stock-based compensation expense; transformation and restructuring charges (which includes integration, severance and other exit and disposal costs); and other special (expense) income items from Atleos' GAAP gross profit, expenses, income from operations, interest and other income (expense), income tax expense, effective income tax rate, net income attributable to Atleos, and earnings per share, respectively. Due to the non-recurring or non-operational nature of these pension and other special items, Atleos' management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate year-over-year operating performance. Atleos believes these measures are useful for investors because they provide a more complete understanding of Atleos' underlying operational performance, as well as consistency and comparability with Atleos' past reports of financial results.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA). Atleos' management uses the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA because it provides useful information to investors as an indicator of performance of the Company's ongoing business operations. Atleos determines Adjusted EBITDA based on GAAP Net income attributable to Atleos plus interest expense, net; plus income tax expense (benefit); plus depreciation and amortization; plus acquisition-related costs; plus pension mark-to-market adjustments, pension settlements, pension curtailments and pension special termination benefits; plus separation-related costs; plus transformation and restructuring charges (which includes integration, severance and other exit and disposal costs); plus stock-based compensation expense; plus other special (expense) income items. These adjustments are considered non-operational or non-recurring in nature and are excluded from the Adjusted EBITDA metric utilized by our chief operating decision maker ("CODM") in evaluating segment performance and are separately delineated to reconcile back to total reported income attributable to Atleos. This format is useful to investors because it allows analysis and comparability of operating trends. It also includes the same information that is used by Atleos management to make decisions regarding our segments and to assess our financial performance. Refer to the table below for the reconciliations of Net income attributable to Atleos (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated based on Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin by segment is calculated based on segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by the related component of revenue. This measure is used by Atleos' management for the reasons referenced above.

Special Item Related to Russia The war in Eastern Europe and related sanctions imposed on Russia and related actors by the United States and other jurisdictions required us to commence the orderly wind down of our operations in Russia in the first quarter of 2022. As of December 31, 2023, we have ceased operations in Russia and are in the process of dissolving our only subsidiary in Russia. As a result, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, our presentation of segment revenue and Adjusted EBITDA exclude the immaterial impact of our operating results in Russia, as well as the impact of impairments taken to write down the carrying value of assets and liabilities, severance charges, and the assessment of collectability on revenue recognition. We consider this to be a non-recurring special item and management has reviewed the results of its business segments excluding these impacts.

Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted. Atleos defines Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment, less additions to capitalized software, plus/minus the change in restricted cash settlement activity, plus/minus net reductions or reinvestment in the trade receivables facility established in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to fluctuations in the outstanding balance of receivables sold, and plus pension contributions and settlements. Restricted cash settlement activity represents the net change in amounts collected on behalf of, but not yet remitted to, certain of the Company's merchant customers or third-party service providers that are pledged for a particular use or restricted to support these obligations. These amounts can fluctuate significantly period to period based on the number of days for which settlement to the merchant has not yet occurred or day of the week on which a reporting period ends. We believe Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted information is useful for investors because it indicates the amount of cash available after these adjustments for, among other things, investments in Atleos' existing businesses, strategic acquisitions, and repayment of debt obligations. Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted does not represent the residual cash flow available, since there may be other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from the measure. Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted does not have a uniform definition under GAAP, and therefore Atleos' definition may differ from other companies' definitions of this measure. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, cash flows from operating activities under GAAP.

Atleos' definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly-titled measures reported by other companies and cannot, therefore, be compared with similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as substitutes for, or superior to, results determined in accordance with GAAP.

Use of Certain Terms

Recurring revenue All revenue streams from contracts where there is a predictable revenue pattern that will occur at regular intervals with a relatively high degree of certainty. This includes hardware and software maintenance revenue, processing revenue, interchange and network revenue, Bitcoin-related revenue, and certain professional services arrangements, as well as term-based software license arrangements that include customer termination rights.

NCR ATLEOS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

For the Periods Ended December 31 Three Months Twelve Months ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Product revenue $ 282 $ 304 $ 1,030 $ 1,098 Service revenue 816 761 3,161 3,033 Total revenue 1,098 1,065 4,191 4,131 Cost of products 227 253 846 972 Cost of services 673 570 2,412 2,240 Total gross profit 198 242 933 919 % of Revenue 18.0 % 22.7 % 22.3 % 22.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 140 140 585 586 Research and development expenses 23 12 77 64 Income from operations 35 90 271 269 % of Revenue 3.2 % 8.5 % 6.5 % 6.5 % Interest expense (69 ) - (71 ) - Related party interest expense, net - (8 ) (13 ) (31 ) Other income (expense), net (80 ) (81 ) (74 ) (81 ) Total interest and other expense, net (149 ) (89 ) (158 ) (112 ) Income before income taxes (114 ) 1 113 157 % of Revenue (10.4 )% 0.1 % 2.7 % 3.8 % Income tax expense (benefit) 46 (4 ) 241 50 Net income (loss) (160 ) 5 (128 ) 107 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 (2 ) 2 (1 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Atleos $ (161 ) $ 7 $ (130 ) $ 108 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Atleos common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (2.28 ) $ 0.10 $ (1.84 ) $ 1.53 Number of basic and diluted shares outstanding (1) 70.6 70.6 70.6 70.6

(1) On October 16, 2023, the date of separation from Voyix (the "Separation"), 70.6 million shares of Atleos' Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, were distributed to Voyix shareholders of record as of October 2, 2023, the Record Date. This share amount is utilized for the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for all periods presented prior to the Separation. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, these shares are treated as issued and outstanding for purposes of calculating historical earnings per share. For periods prior to the Separation, it is assumed that there are no dilutive equity instruments as there were no equity awards of Atleos outstanding prior to the Separation.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

($ in millions, except per share amounts) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 375 $ 293 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $14 and $16 as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 704 455 Related party receivable, current - 47 Inventories 333 419 Restricted cash 180 204 Prepaid and other current assets 276 231 Total current assets 1,868 1,649 Property, plant and equipment, net 471 412 Goodwill 1,952 1,949 Intangibles, net 635 729 Operating lease assets 97 85 Prepaid pension cost 218 172 Deferred income taxes 254 317 Related party receivable, non-current - 336 Other assets 165 123 Total assets $ 5,660 $ 5,772 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 76 $ - Short-term borrowings from related party - 108 Accounts payable 382 350 Related party payable, current - 13 Payroll and benefits liabilities 195 69 Contract liabilities 328 356 Settlement liabilities 160 212 Other current liabilities 364 261 Total current liabilities 1,505 1,369 Long-term debt 2,938 - Long-term debt from related party - 717 Pension and indemnity plan liabilities 385 22 Postretirement and postemployment benefits liabilities 46 - Income tax accruals 36 39 Operating lease liabilities 69 59 Deferred income tax liabilities 34 201 Other liabilities 141 103 Total liabilities 5,154 2,510 Stockholders' equity Atleos stockholders' equity: Preferred stock: par value $0.01 per share, 50.0 shares authorized, no shares issued - - Common stock: par value $0.01 per share, 350.0 shares authorized, 70.9 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 1 - Paid-in capital 16 - Retained earnings 404 - Net investment from NCR Corporation - 3,326 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 82 (63 ) Total Atleos stockholders' equity 503 3,263 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 3 (1 ) Total stockholders' equity 506 3,262 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,660 $ 5,772

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

For the Periods Ended December 31 Three Months Twelve Months ($ in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ (160 ) $ 5 $ (128 ) $ 107 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense 36 35 126 127 Amortization expense 36 33 129 132 Stock-based compensation expense 23 15 68 66 Deferred income taxes (17 ) (6 ) 76 (28 ) Loss on disposal of property, plan and equipment 3 - 3 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables 54 18 93 (78 ) Related party receivables and payables - 4 (22 ) (26 ) Inventories 97 49 62 (10 ) Settlement Assets 1 (8 ) (7 ) (10 ) Current payables and accrued expenses 42 (91 ) 67 (78 ) Contract liabilities (6 ) 25 (6 ) 44 Employee benefit plans (157 ) 73 (170 ) 62 Other assets and liabilities 5 (119 ) 13 (34 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (43 ) $ 33 $ 304 $ 274 Investing activities Expenditures for property, plant and equipment $ (38 ) $ (18 ) $ (108 ) $ (58 ) Additions to capitalized software (9 ) (9 ) (24 ) (39 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - (1 ) (78 ) Amounts advanced for related party notes receivable - (17 ) (217 ) (274 ) Repayments received from related party notes receivable - 2 44 32 Purchase of investments - - (10 ) - Net cash used in investing activities $ (47 ) $ (42 ) $ (316 ) $ (417 ) Financing activities Proceeds from related party borrowings - (203 ) 159 68 Payments on related party borrowings - 62 (314 ) (604 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior secured notes - - 1,333 - Proceeds from borrowings on term credit facilities 835 - 1,561 - Borrowings on revolving credit facilities 330 - 330 - Payments on revolving credit facilities (175 ) - (175 ) - Debt issuance costs (51 ) - (51 ) - Principal payments for finance lease obligations (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (2 ) Net transfers (to) from NCR Corporation (4 ) 98 222 721 Tax withholding payments on behalf of employees (7 ) - (7 ) - Distribution of net assets contributed (2,996 ) - (2,996 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (2,069 ) $ (44 ) $ 60 $ 183 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7 ) 50 17 (11 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ (2,166 ) $ (3 ) $ 65 $ 29 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,730 502 499 470 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 564 $ 499 $ 564 $ 499

The following table presents the recurring revenue and all other products and services that is recognized at a point in time:

In millions Three months ended December 31 2023 2022 Recurring revenue (1) $ 777 $ 709 All other products and services 321 356 Total revenue $ 1,098 $ 1,065 Recurring revenue as a percent of revenue 71 % 67 %

(1) Recurring revenue includes all revenue streams from contracts where there is a predictable revenue pattern that will occur at regular intervals with a relatively high degree of certainty. This includes hardware and software maintenance revenue, processing revenue, interchange and network revenue, Bitcoin-related revenue, and certain professional services arrangements, as well as term-based software license arrangements that include customer termination rights.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Atleos (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Atleos (Non-GAAP) and Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

Three months ended December 31, 2023 $ in millions, except per share amounts Gross profit Gross profit

rate Income (loss)

from

operations Net Income

attributable to

Atleos Diluted

Earnings per

Share (1) GAAP Results $ 198 18.0 % $ 35 $ (161 ) $ (2.28 ) Plus: Special Items Transformation and restructuring 1 0.1 % 3 22 0.30 Stock-based compensation expense 2 0.2 % 23 21 0.29 Acquisition-related amortization of intangibles 20 1.8 % 24 18 0.25 Separation costs 51 4.7 % 65 81 1.10 Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments - - % - 42 0.57 Pension market-to-market adjustments - - % - 28 0.38 Non-GAAP Adjusted Results $ 272 24.8 % $ 150 $ 51 $ 0.69

(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2023, due to the net loss attributable to Atleos common stockholders, potential common shares that would have caused dilution, such as restricted stock units and stock options, have been excluded from the GAAP diluted share count because their effect would have been anti-dilutive. The dilutive impact of these shares are included in the calculation of non-GAAP diluted EPS. Therefore, GAAP diluted EPS and non-GAAP diluted EPS may not mathematically reconcile.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Atleos (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Atleos (Non-GAAP) and Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

Three months ended December 31, 2022 $ in millions, except per share amounts Gross profit Gross profit

rate Income (loss)

from

operations Net Income

attributable

to Atleos Diluted

Earnings per

Share (1) GAAP Results $ 242 22.7 % $ 90 $ 7 $ 0.10 Plus: Special Items Transformation and restructuring 4 0.4 % 15 12 0.17 Stock-based compensation expense 6 0.6 % 15 10 0.14 Acquisition-related amortization of intangibles 15 1.4 % 24 19 0.27 Russia operations - - % - (3 ) (0.04 ) Pension market-to-market adjustments - - % - 63 0.89 Non-GAAP Adjusted Results $ 267 25.1 % $ 144 $ 108 $ 1.53

(1) On October 16, 2023, the date of Separation, 70.6 million shares of Atleos' Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, were distributed to Voyix shareholders of record as of October 2, 2023, the Record Date. This share amount is utilized for the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for all periods presented prior to the Separation. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, these shares are treated as issued and outstanding for purposes of calculating historical earnings per share. For periods prior to the Separation, it is assumed that there are no dilutive equity instruments as there were no equity awards of Atleos outstanding prior to the Separation.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Atleos (GAAP) to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) (Non-GAAP)

$ in millions Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Atleos (GAAP) $ (161 ) $ 7 Interest expense 69 8 Interest income (5 ) - Income tax expense 46 (4 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 43 44 Acquisition-related amortization of intangibles 24 24 Stock-based compensation expense 23 15 Separation costs 84 - Transformation and restructuring 22 15 Pension mark-to-market adjustments 33 78 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 178 $ 187

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Adjusted Free Cash Flow-Unrestricted (Non-GAAP)

$ in millions Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (43 ) $ 33 Total capital expenditures (47 ) (27 ) Restricted cash settlement activity 49 36 Initial sale of trade accounts receivable (166 ) - Pension contributions 145 1 Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted $ (62 ) $ 43

Contacts

News Media Contact

Scott Sykes

NCR Atleos Corporation

scott.sykes@ncratleos.com

Investor Contact

Brendan Metrano

NCR Atleos Corporation

brendan.metrano@ncratleos.com