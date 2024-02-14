GURUGRAM, India & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) (the "Company"), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel companies, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

"We are proud to report strong December quarter results. Yatra's Air Passenger segment recorded a robust 26% year-over-year growth, nearly tripling the industry benchmark of 9%. This reflects our strong brand recognition and our successful strategies in capturing market share.

For the quarter ended on December 31, 2023, we reported revenue of INR 1112.0 million (USD 13.4 million), marking a substantial increase of 23.2% over the last year. Our adjusted margin from air ticketing rose to USD 13.4 million, a 10.2% year-over-year growth. Furthermore, our Adjusted EBITDA saw a significant improvement of 23.7% YoY, reaching INR 44.5 million (USD 0.5 million).

We further fortified our market leadership in the Corporate travel sector by signing 26 new corporate customer accounts in the December quarter in our Corporate business with an annual billing potential of INR 2,237 million (~USD 27 million) underlining the capabilities of our Corporate Travel SaaS platform.

In alignment with our commitment to shareholder returns, we are also pleased to report the repurchase of approximately 280,000 shares as of December 31, 2023 under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board and we continue to be active on the buyback front in the current quarter. This move underlines our confidence in Yatra's promising future and our unwavering dedication to maximizing shareholder value.

As we steer through the dynamic market landscape, we stay resolutely committed to seizing growth opportunities and ensuring the continued upward trajectory of Yatra." - Dhruv Shringi, Co-founder and CEO

Financial and operating highlights for the three months ended December 31, 2023:

Revenue of INR 1,112.0 million (USD 13.4 million), representing an increase of 23.2% year-over-year basis ("YoY").

of INR 1,112.0 million (USD 13.4 million), representing an increase of 23.2% year-over-year basis ("YoY"). Adjusted Margin (1) from Air Ticketing of INR 1,114.4 million (USD 13.4 million), representing an increase of 10.2% YoY.

of INR 1,114.4 million (USD 13.4 million), representing an increase of 10.2% YoY. Adjusted Margin (1) from Hotels and Packages of INR 264.1 million (USD 3.2 million), representing an increase of 3.9% YoY.

of INR 264.1 million (USD 3.2 million), representing an increase of 3.9% YoY. Total Gross Bookings (Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages and Other Services) (3) of INR 18,631.8 million (USD 224.0 million), representing an increase of 17.9% YoY.

of INR 18,631.8 million (USD 224.0 million), representing an increase of 17.9% YoY. Loss for the period was INR 39.5 million (USD 0.5 million) versus a loss of INR 217.5 million (USD 2.6 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2022, reflecting a decrease in loss by INR 178.1 million (USD 2.1 million) YoY.

was INR 39.5 million (USD 0.5 million) versus a loss of INR 217.5 million (USD 2.6 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2022, reflecting a decrease in loss by INR 178.1 million (USD 2.1 million) YoY. Result from operations were a loss of INR 58.2 million (USD 0.7 million) versus a loss of INR 63.0 million (USD 0.8 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2022, reflecting a decrease in loss by INR 4.8 million (USD 0.1 million) YoY.

were a loss of INR 58.2 million (USD 0.7 million) versus a loss of INR 63.0 million (USD 0.8 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2022, reflecting a decrease in loss by INR 4.8 million (USD 0.1 million) YoY. Adjusted EBITDA(2) Profit was INR 44.5 million (USD 0.5 million) reflecting an increase by 23.7% YOY.

Three months ended December 31, 2022 2023 2023 YoY Change Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited (In thousands except percentages) INR INR USD % Financial Summary as per IFRS Revenue 902,572 1,112,047 13,368 23.2 % Results from operations (63,029 ) (58,213 ) (698 ) 7.6 % Loss for the period (217,529 ) (39,457 ) (473 ) 81.9 % Financial Summary as per non-IFRS measures Adjusted Margin (1) Adjusted Margin - Air Ticketing 1,011,065 1,114,395 13,396 10.2 % Adjusted Margin - Hotels and Packages 254,181 264,129 3,175 3.9 % Adjusted Margin - Other Services 47,070 69,938 841 48.6 % Others (Including Other Income) 176,356 180,593 2,171 2.4 % Adjusted EBITDA (2) 35,964 44,493 535 23.7 % Operating Metrics Gross Bookings (3) 15,803,918 18,631,771 223,966 17.9 % Air Ticketing 13,247,885 16,096,263 193,488 21.5 % Hotels and Packages 1,918,879 1,992,602 23,952 3.8 % Other Services (6) 637,154 542,906 6,526 (14.8 )% Adjusted Margin %*(4) Air Ticketing 7.6 % 6.9 % Hotels and Packages 13.2 % 13.3 % Other Services 7.4 % 12.9 % Quantitative details (5) Air Passengers Booked 1,320 1,659 25.7 % Stand-alone Hotel Room Nights Booked 398 362 (9.0 )% Packages Passengers Travelled 6 7 11.1 %

Note:

(1) As certain parts of our revenue are recognized on a "net" basis and other parts of our revenue are recognized on a "gross" basis, we evaluate our financial performance based on Adjusted Margin, which is a non-IFRS measure. (2) See the section below titled "Certain Non-IFRS Measures." (3) Gross Bookings represent the total amount paid by our customers for travel services, freight services and products booked through us, including taxes, fees and other charges, and are net of cancellation and refunds. (4) Adjusted Margin % is defined as Adjusted Margin as a percentage of Gross Bookings. (5) Quantitative details are considered on a gross basis. (6) Other Services primarily consists of freight business, IT services, bus, rail and cab and others services.

As of December 31, 2023, 64,368,762 ordinary shares (on an as-converted basis), par value $0.0001 per share, of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") were issued and outstanding.

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited, a public listed company on the NSE and BSE (Formerly known as Yatra Online Private Limited, hereinafter referred to as "Yatra India"), whose corporate office is based in Gurugram, India. Yatra India is India's largest corporate travel services provider in terms of number of corporate clients with approximately 800 large corporate customers and approximately 50,000 registered SME customers and the third largest online travel company (OTC) in India among key OTA players in terms of gross booking revenue and operating revenue for Fiscal 2023 (Source: CRISIL Report). Leisure and business travelers use Yatra India's mobile applications, its website, www.yatra.com, and its other offerings and services to explore, research, compare prices and book a wide range of travel-related services. These services include domestic and international air ticketing on nearly all Indian and international airlines, as well as bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings and ancillary services within India. With approximately 105,600 hotels in approximately 1,490 cities and towns in India as well as more than 2 million hotels around the world, Yatra India has the largest hotel inventory amongst key Indian online travel agency (OTA) players (Source: CRISIL Report).

