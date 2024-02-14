BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helix Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: HLXB) (the "Company") announced today that on February 13, 2024 it closed the initial public offering of 18,400,000 Class A ordinary shares which includes 2,400,000 shares issued pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriter of its over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per share resulting in gross proceeds of $184,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

The Company is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus on opportunities in healthcare or healthcare-related industries. The Company, sponsored by Helix Holdings II LLC, an affiliate of Cormorant Asset Management, is led by Bihua Chen as Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson, and Caleb Tripp as Chief Financial Officer.

Concurrently with the closing of the initial public offering, the Company completed a private placement of 509,000 Class A ordinary shares at a price of $10.00 per share, to Helix Holdings II LLC, generating gross proceeds to the Company of $5,090,000.

The Company's Class A ordinary shares began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "HLXB" on February 9, 2024.

Leerink Partners acted as the sole bookrunning manager for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Leerink Partners LLC, Attn: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com.

A total of $184,000,000 comprised of the net proceeds from the IPO and simultaneous private placement were placed in trust. An audited balance sheet of the Company as of February 13, 2024 reflecting receipt of the proceeds upon consummation of the initial public offering and the private placement will be included as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the SEC on February 8, 2024.

