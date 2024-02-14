Future Market Insights: Rising Popularity of Electric Vehicles and Renewables Propels Permanent Magnet Motor Market to New Height

Permanent Magnet Motor market zooms as electric vehicles, energy-efficient appliances, and renewables surge in popularity. Tech advances boost performance, and government policies ignite further growth. Explore our FMI report for the lowdown on efficiency, costs, and opportunities!

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global permanent magnet motor market size is estimated to be around US$ 49.2 billion in 2024. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of 10.40% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 132 billion in 2034.

The market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles, which heavily rely on them in their propulsion systems. There is also a growing demand for energy-efficient appliances and industrial equipment, where permanent magnet motors offer higher efficiency compared to traditional motors.

Another factor contributing to the growth of the permanent magnet motor market is the expansion of renewable energy generation, such as wind turbines and hydropower systems. Technological advancements have also led to improved performance and reliability of permanent magnet motors, making them more attractive across various industries. Favorable government policies and regulations promoting the use of sustainable and eco-friendly technologies, including permanent magnet motors, have further boosted demand.

Rising awareness among consumers and industries about the benefits of permanent magnet motors in terms of reduced energy consumption and lower operational costs has also contributed to market growth. Investments in research and development aimed at further enhancing the efficiency and capabilities of permanent magnet motor technology are also driving the market forward.

"With increasing emphasis on sustainability, companies in the permanent magnet motor market must invest in eco-friendly manufacturing practices. This will reduce energy consumption, minimizing waste generation and carbon emissions, ultimately contributing to a more environmentally sustainable production process," opines an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The DC motor segment is likely to dominate the global permanent magnet motor market with a CAGR of 10.10% through 2034.

Based on the materials, the ferrite segment is projected to lead the market with a CAGR of 9.80% through 2034.

The permanent magnet motor market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise at a modest CAGR of 11.80% through 2034.

China's permanent magnet motor market is estimated to rise at an 11.10% CAGR through 2034.

The permanent magnet motor market in Japan has the potential to increase at 8.80% CAGR through 2034.

The United States permanent magnet motor market is predicted to rise by 10.70% CAGR through 2034.

The permanent magnet motor market in South Korea is very likely to grow at a CAGR of 12.10% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

ABB Limited, Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Franklin Electric Company Inc., and Allied Motion Technologies Inc. are some of the key players in the global permanent magnet motor market.

The global market for permanent magnet motors is highly competitive, with both international and domestic players vying for market.

These companies invest heavily in research and development to create motors with better efficiency, enhanced functionality, and smart features.

Key players in the market are collaborating with government and non-government environmental entities to improve their reputation as socially responsible entities and attract environmentally conscious consumers.

Key Companies in the Market

ABB Limited

Rockwell Automation

Siemens AG

Franklin Electric Company Inc.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

NORD Drivesystems

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Regal Beloit Corporation

WEG Electric Corp.

Nidec Corporation

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Maxon Motor AG

Danfoss Group

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A.

Schneider Electric SE

Recent Developments:

In November 2023, Niron Magnetics received a US$ 33 million investment from General Motors and Stellantis to develop rare-earth-free permanent magnets for electric vehicles. Despite experts being skeptical, the aim is to mass-produce iron-nitride magnets for future GM electric vehicles.

In August 2023, NORD introduced new design enhancements and larger frame sizes for their permanent magnet synchronous motor product line to cater to diverse industry needs. These included the size 90 TENV variant, which boasts enhanced corrosion resistance and efficiency for demanding applications such as food and pharmaceuticals.

In June 2023, Alstom NUG Propulsion System Co successfully demonstrated their silicon carbide traction converter and permanent magnet synchronous motor technology for metro trains in Chengdu Line 7, China. The technology resulted in a 30% energy saving and reduced weight and noise.

Permanent Magnet Motor Market by Segmentation

By Motor Type:

Direct Current Motor

Alternating Current Motor

By Magnetic Material Type:

Ferrite

Neodymium

Samarium Cobalt

By End-user Vertical:

General Industrial

Automotive

Energy

Water and Wastewater Management

Mining

Oil and Gas

Aerospace and Defense

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe

