14.02.2024 | 16:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Annehem Fastigheter AB (15/24)

With effect from February 15, 2024, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including February 26, 2024. 


Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ANNE B TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021514999              
Order book ID:  322655                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


With effect from February 15, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Annehem
Fastigheter AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will
continue up until and including March 07, 2024. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ANNE B BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021515004              
Order book ID:  322663                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
