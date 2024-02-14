Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Annehem Fastigheter AB (15/24)

With effect from February 15, 2024, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including February 26, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ANNE B TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021514999 Order book ID: 322655 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 15, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Annehem Fastigheter AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 07, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ANNE B BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021515004 Order book ID: 322663 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB