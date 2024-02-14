Regulatory News:

Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU) announces the publication of its 2023 annual results on Friday 1 March 2024 before market opening, instead of 14 March 2024 previously announced in its financial publication calendar.

This publication will be followed by a live audio webcast (in French and English) with management the same day at 10:00, which will include a Q&A session.

For more information, please visit www.maureletprom.fr/en/

Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

SBF 120 CAC All-Tradable CAC Small CAC Mid Small Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

Isin FR0000051070 Bloomberg MAU.FP Reuters MAUP.PA

