Limitbit Technology Inc: Experience the Future of Companionship With Doly, Launched by Limitbit on Kickstarter

An AI Powered Companion That Evolves with Your Skills and Curiosity, Every Interaction - Fueled by Raspberry Pi, Open Hardware and Open Design

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / Just one day into its Kickstarter campaign, Limitbit's cutting-edge AI-powered companion robot, Doly, has already won over tech enthusiasts across the globe. Having raised over C$113,800 from more than 264 backers, Doly is quickly becoming a prominent name in the world of desktop robots.





Doly, AI powered companion

Your AI-Powered Desktop Companion Meets Skill Development Tools - Fueled by Raspberry Pi, Open Hardware and Open Design





Priced at a special launch day offer of $289, Doly is an autonomous AI-powered companion, distinctively blending robotics, AI, and coding education in a singular, dynamic package. It stands out as the first device of its kind to feature both an open hardware and open design philosophy, powered by Raspberry Pi. This approach not only allows for extensive customization but also ensures Doly's capabilities continue to evolve.

Levent Erenler, the founder of Limitbit, describes Doly as a "fusion of companionship, education, and technological innovation." He emphasizes, "Doly is uniquely designed to grow and adapt, providing an engaging and educational experience for users of all ages and abilities. Our commitment to an open-source approach places Doly at the cutting edge of personal robotic technology."

Doly boasts several notable features:

Self-acting Personality: Doly's unique character evolves through interaction, offering a truly personalized experience.

Edge AI Processing: Maximizing privacy, Doly processes its AI algorithms locally, ensuring user data remains secure and private.

Skill Development: Diverse and engaging, Doly is an ideal tool for learning coding and robotics, suitable for novices and experts alike.

Open-Source Platform: Encouraging innovation, Doly's open hardware and design enable users to contribute to its development, fostering a community of tech enthusiasts.

Extensive Add-On Support: With various I/O ports, Doly provides numerous expansion and customization possibilities, an ideal feature for developers and hobbyists.

3D Printable Design: Highlighting its adaptability, Doly can be customized with 3D printed parts, allowing for personalized aesthetics and functionalities.



Aimed at a broad spectrum of users including robot aficionados, families, educators, software and hardware developers, and open-source fans, Doly is positioned as the quintessential educational and interactive robot companion.

"Doly represents more than a robot; it is a step towards a future where technology enriches all aspects of learning and everyday life," Levent Erenler adds. "By engaging users in coding, robotics, and AI, while doubling as a companion robot, Doly sets a new standard in the field."

About Limitbit:

Originating from Ontario, Canada, Limitbit is at the forefront of revolutionizing AI-powered companion robots. Their mission is to merge state-of-the-art technology with practical educational applications, thereby making sophisticated robotics accessible to a wider audience.

To learn more and back the campaign visit us at https://kck.st/49z9cT5

Contact Information:

Levent Erenler

Founder, Limitbit

press@limitbit.com

Click here for press and media resources

