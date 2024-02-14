The "2nd Annual Aviation Developments in Finance, Leasing and Insurance" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Building on its storied success, our distinguished conference is poised to meticulously scrutinize the intricate realms of Finance, Leasing, and Insurance in aviation. Esteemed expert speakers, well-versed in the nuances of the industry, will contribute their seasoned insights during this interactive event in central London.

Pre-Conference Networking Drinks Reception: As a prelude to the conference, we invite you to join us for a Networking Drinks Reception on Wednesday 28th February 2024. This is an invaluable opportunity to initiate meaningful connections in a professional setting.

Be Part of Industry Advancement: Join this unparalleled gathering that brings together thought leaders, professionals, and experts shaping the future of aviation finance, leasing, and insurance. Secure your place today for an enriching experience in the heart of industry discourse.

Key Focus Areas:

In-Depth Exploration of Aviation Finance: Delve into the complexities of aviation finance, navigating through evolving trends, strategies, and challenges faced by industry stakeholders.

Strategic Insights into Leasing Dynamics: Gain strategic insights into leasing dynamics, exploring innovative approaches and best practices in the aviation leasing landscape.

Navigating the Insurance Landscape: Examine the intricacies of aviation insurance, understanding the latest developments, risk management strategies, and regulatory considerations.

Agenda and Speakers

Moderator: Anthony Frances, Senior Counsel, Gateley

8.30 Registration Networking Coffee

9.00 Opening Remarks

Panagiotis Panagopoulos, CEO, Aeropodium

Anthony Frances, Senior Counsel, Gateley

9.40 An Introduction to Aircraft Finance: A Bank's Perspective

Sylvain Gloux, Senior Director Origination, Aviation Finance Investment Solutions, NORD/LB

10.10 Aircraft Lease Transitions: Meeting the Requirements of Airlines for Safety and Cost-Efficiency

Matthew Gee, Chief Operating Officer, Six West

10.40 Networking Coffee Break

11.10 Boosting Regional Connectivity in Europe

Pablo Jacobo Lopez, Legal Compliance Director, Euroairlines

11.40 Finance, Leasing and Insurance Challenges for Small European Carriers

Thanos Pascalis, Chief Development Officer, Marathon Airlines

12.10 How Aircraft Delivery Delays and Engine Lead Times Affect the Growth of Airlines

Andri Geir Eyjolfsson, Executive Director, Deputy COO Operations, PLAY Airlines

12.40 Engine Values Performance and Challenges

David Archer, Director of Asset Valuations Europe, mba Aviation

13.10 Networking Lunch Break

14.30 Psychological Safety in High Risk Work Settings

Prof. Robert Bor, Consultant Clinical, Counselling, Health and Aviation Psychologist, The Centre for Aviation Psychology

15.00 Sourcing and Trading Widebody Aircraft

Ted van Zundert, Aircraft Resourcing and Placement Manager, SGI Aviation

15.30 Alternative Structures for Business Aircraft Financing

Simon Davies, VP Sales, UK, Middle East, and India, Global Jet Capital

16.00 Drones Commercial Success or Failure? Regulatory Challenges for Owners and Operators

Robert Garbett, Chief Executive, Drone Major Group

16.30 Aircraft Insurance: Risk Management and an Overview of the Market

Daniel Hawes, Aviation Broker, SRM Specialised Risk Management

17.00 Sustainable Aviation Fuel: Past Developments and What to Expect in 2024

Anant Jain, Chief Innovation Officer, Azzera

17.30 Concluding Remarks and End of Conference

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vgn7wi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240214943845/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900