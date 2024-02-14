The "2nd Annual Aviation Developments in Finance, Leasing and Insurance" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Building on its storied success, our distinguished conference is poised to meticulously scrutinize the intricate realms of Finance, Leasing, and Insurance in aviation. Esteemed expert speakers, well-versed in the nuances of the industry, will contribute their seasoned insights during this interactive event in central London.
Pre-Conference Networking Drinks Reception: As a prelude to the conference, we invite you to join us for a Networking Drinks Reception on Wednesday 28th February 2024. This is an invaluable opportunity to initiate meaningful connections in a professional setting.
Be Part of Industry Advancement: Join this unparalleled gathering that brings together thought leaders, professionals, and experts shaping the future of aviation finance, leasing, and insurance. Secure your place today for an enriching experience in the heart of industry discourse.
Key Focus Areas:
- In-Depth Exploration of Aviation Finance: Delve into the complexities of aviation finance, navigating through evolving trends, strategies, and challenges faced by industry stakeholders.
- Strategic Insights into Leasing Dynamics: Gain strategic insights into leasing dynamics, exploring innovative approaches and best practices in the aviation leasing landscape.
- Navigating the Insurance Landscape: Examine the intricacies of aviation insurance, understanding the latest developments, risk management strategies, and regulatory considerations.
Agenda and Speakers
Moderator: Anthony Frances, Senior Counsel, Gateley
8.30 Registration Networking Coffee
9.00 Opening Remarks
- Panagiotis Panagopoulos, CEO, Aeropodium
- Anthony Frances, Senior Counsel, Gateley
9.40 An Introduction to Aircraft Finance: A Bank's Perspective
- Sylvain Gloux, Senior Director Origination, Aviation Finance Investment Solutions, NORD/LB
10.10 Aircraft Lease Transitions: Meeting the Requirements of Airlines for Safety and Cost-Efficiency
- Matthew Gee, Chief Operating Officer, Six West
10.40 Networking Coffee Break
11.10 Boosting Regional Connectivity in Europe
- Pablo Jacobo Lopez, Legal Compliance Director, Euroairlines
11.40 Finance, Leasing and Insurance Challenges for Small European Carriers
- Thanos Pascalis, Chief Development Officer, Marathon Airlines
12.10 How Aircraft Delivery Delays and Engine Lead Times Affect the Growth of Airlines
- Andri Geir Eyjolfsson, Executive Director, Deputy COO Operations, PLAY Airlines
12.40 Engine Values Performance and Challenges
- David Archer, Director of Asset Valuations Europe, mba Aviation
13.10 Networking Lunch Break
14.30 Psychological Safety in High Risk Work Settings
- Prof. Robert Bor, Consultant Clinical, Counselling, Health and Aviation Psychologist, The Centre for Aviation Psychology
15.00 Sourcing and Trading Widebody Aircraft
- Ted van Zundert, Aircraft Resourcing and Placement Manager, SGI Aviation
15.30 Alternative Structures for Business Aircraft Financing
- Simon Davies, VP Sales, UK, Middle East, and India, Global Jet Capital
16.00 Drones Commercial Success or Failure? Regulatory Challenges for Owners and Operators
- Robert Garbett, Chief Executive, Drone Major Group
16.30 Aircraft Insurance: Risk Management and an Overview of the Market
- Daniel Hawes, Aviation Broker, SRM Specialised Risk Management
17.00 Sustainable Aviation Fuel: Past Developments and What to Expect in 2024
- Anant Jain, Chief Innovation Officer, Azzera
17.30 Concluding Remarks and End of Conference

