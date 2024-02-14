DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 14-Feb-2024 / 17:14 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 16 November 2023 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 14/02/2024 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 20,000 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 632.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 628.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 630.2637

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,182,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,798,992 A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,383,347.

This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

14 February 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 14 February 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 630.2637 20,000

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 4800 632.00 14:54:29 00068880778TRLO0 XLON 200 632.00 14:54:29 00068880779TRLO0 XLON 456 630.00 14:54:35 00068880781TRLO0 XLON 41 630.00 14:54:41 00068880782TRLO0 XLON 1085 630.00 15:10:10 00068881352TRLO0 XLON 95 630.00 15:11:45 00068881379TRLO0 XLON 400 630.00 15:11:59 00068881380TRLO0 XLON 156 630.00 15:11:59 00068881381TRLO0 XLON 267 630.00 15:11:59 00068881382TRLO0 XLON 954 628.00 15:12:41 00068881396TRLO0 XLON 630 628.00 15:12:41 00068881397TRLO0 XLON 230 628.00 15:12:41 00068881398TRLO0 XLON 549 628.00 15:12:41 00068881399TRLO0 XLON 226 630.00 15:58:28 00068883387TRLO0 XLON 873 630.00 16:35:18 00068885049TRLO0 XLON 980 630.00 16:35:18 00068885050TRLO0 XLON 4929 630.00 16:35:18 00068885051TRLO0 XLON 3129 630.00 16:35:18 00068885052TRLO0 XLON

------End-----

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 303810 EQS News ID: 1837549 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1837549&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2024 12:14 ET (17:14 GMT)