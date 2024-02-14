Arena is using Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE Works to improve collaboration, productivity and quality

Cloud-based design and simulation capabilities enabled Arena to reduce the prototyping cycle of its swimming goggles by 70%, as well as lower its emissions

3DEXPERIENCE Works extends the value of SOLIDWORKS to applications on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform that are tailored for small and mid-sized businesses

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced at 3DEXPERIENCE World that Arena, one of the world's leading purveyors of waterwear and an increasingly important player in the sport lifestyle segment, is using Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE Works to provide its customers with high performance products more quickly and sustainably.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240214599808/en/

Image courtesy of Arena

3DEXPERIENCE Works extends Arena's use of Dassault Systèmes' SOLIDWORKS applications to the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which provides access to a portfolio of design, simulation and collaboration applications on the cloud that are tailored to Arena's business needs.

Arena's teams and partners can work with real-time information and feedback in a collaborative virtual environment creating, testing and optimizing virtual twins of higher quality products while reducing the number of physical prototypes, as well as the time and resources that would have been needed to prepare them. For example, the company has already cut the prototyping cycle for its swimming goggles by 70%, and accelerated their time to market.

"With the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and 3DEXPERIENCE Works, we are creating an ecosystem. Our designers can work together in a single environment and quickly exchange information, which greatly helps us collaborate with our partners," said Loris Vallesi, Head of IT Business Solutions,Arena. "Also, by simulating everything in our design office, we don't have to create multiple product samples or use third-party product samples, so we reduce our CO2 emissions. Improved workflows help us deliver performance, style, comfort and fit to customers while integrating sustainability into the process."

Launched in 2019, 3DEXPERIENCE Works is Dassault Systèmes' portfolio of applications on its 3DEXPERIENCE platform, dedicated to the millions of SOLIDWORKS customers and small and mid-sized companies that innovate every day. 3DEXPERIENCE Works extends the ease of use and simplicity of SOLIDWORKS to fine-tuned and simplified applications on the platform that improve collaboration, manufacturing efficiency and business agility, and empower a workforce.

"Arena fully demonstrates the unparalleled value of our 3DEXPERIENCE Works portfolio on a business's collaboration, productivity and innovation," said Gian Paolo Bassi, Senior Vice President 3DEXPERIENCE Works, Dassault Systèmes. "Each year, we enhance our offers to bring more benefits to users. Our cloud-based solutions deliver the capabilities they need to efficiently model, visualize and predict product properties and performance, and contribute to their innovation process in a more sustainable way."

