ACCESSWIRE
14.02.2024 | 19:50
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Benevity: Webinar: The State of Corporate Volunteering

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / Benevity

Driving impact in a hybrid world. Insights from Benevity Impact Labs' newest report

Wednesday February 28, 2024 at 11:00 AM MT / 1:00 PM ET

Duration: 1 hour

Corporate volunteering has had a major resurgence, but our latest data shows that providing your people with opportunities to volunteer on their own isn't enough - they need support.

Benevity Impact Labs' new report, The State of Corporate Volunteering, reveals what top-performing companies are doing differently to increase program engagement and impact.

Register to find out:

  • The four key ways top-performing companies are driving engagement in their volunteering programs.
  • How volunteering, especially in a hybrid world, can help strengthen employee connection and retention.
  • What key drivers could increase volunteering participation by an average of 12x.

Register now to join the conversation

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Benevity on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Benevity
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/benevity
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Benevity



View the original press release on accesswire.com

