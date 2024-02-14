Dechert LLP: Dechert Advises Yodel on the Sale of its Business

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert advised the Board of Yodel Delivery Network Limited and its various group companies on the sale of Yodel, a parcel delivery business, with Weil acting as transaction counsel on the sale. The sale allowed the business to be sold on a solvent basis and save 10,000 jobs.

The transaction involved the Yodel business being acquired by YDLGP, a newly formed company. YDLGP was backed by Shift, a rapidly growing logistics platform and a consortium of investors. The new business will form a 'super scale' logistics platform and use Shift's AI driven technology.

The Dechert team advising Yodel was led by Restructuring partners Adam Plainer and Kay Morley with counsel Tayyibah Arif, associate Ola Majiyagbe and trainee Amandeep Mann. Specialist advice was provided by Corporate partner Chris Field, Employment partner Jason Butwick and associate Alexis Westwood, and Tax associate Nicolas Kokkinos.

Dechert has a market-leading financial restructuring team across the United States, Europe and Asia with experience representing clients across the globe. Our lawyers are known for representation on ground-breaking matters, innovative deal structuring, creative solutions, seamless cross-border advice and national and international court victories. We represent a wide range of creditor and debtor clients on the full spectrum of complex cross-border restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency matters. To read more about Dechert's financial restructuring practice, click here .

About Dechert

Dechert is a global law firm that advises asset managers, financial institutions and corporations on issues critical to managing their business and their capital - from high-stakes litigation to complex transactions and regulatory matters. We answer questions that seem unsolvable, develop deal structures that are new to the market and protect clients' rights in extreme situations. Our 1,000+ lawyers across 21 offices globally focus on the financial services, private equity, private credit, real estate, life sciences and technology sectors.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dechert-advises-yodel-on-the-sale-of-its-business-302062196.html