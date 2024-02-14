Tidal Wave Auto Spa Expands to Wisconsin, Continues Growth in Texas With Two Openings This Week

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Opens New Burlington, WI, and Liberty, TX, Locations

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, celebrated the grand opening of two brand-new locations this week in Burlington, WI, and Liberty, TX. The Burlington location is the company's first Wisconsin express wash and extends Tidal Wave's footprint to 24 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States.

To celebrate the Grand Openings, both new locations are offering eight days of free car washes from February 14-February 21. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're thrilled to add Wisconsin to our footprint and continue growing in Texas this week," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "The opportunity to bring our car wash experience to more folks is what it's all about, and we're excited to join the Burlington and Liberty communities this week. Our goal is to make car care easy, efficient, and enjoyable, and our teams are looking forward to serving both communities with our convenient and industry-leading car wash experience for years to come."

Burlington, WI Location: 357 Wegge Court, Burlington, WI 53105

Liberty, TX Location: 3109 N Main Street, Liberty, TX 77575

Tidal Wave has plans for continued expansion throughout Wisconsin in 2024 and will open additional brand-new locations in Beaver Dam, Platteville, Marshfield, and Weston later this year. The company currently operates 14 locations in Texas and will open new locations in Texarkana, Hillsboro, El Paso, Early, Silsbee and more in the coming months.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

For additional information, including upcoming locations, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 235 locations sprawling 24 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

