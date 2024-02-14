London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2024) - Julia Castelli Lifestyle Management (JCLM), a renowned leader in the luxury lifestyle and elite travel management industry, has been honored as the "Lifestyle & Travel Management Firm of the Year" at the prestigious LUX Global Excellence Awards held on December 5, 2023, which is also Castelli's birthday. This recognition cements JCLM's position as a provider of exceptional services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI) and luxury brands worldwide.

Founded by industry veteran Julia Castelli, JCLM has established itself as a beacon of excellence in sourcing exquisite jewels, gems, diamonds, and haute couture, alongside offering rare and bespoke items and services. The company's unparalleled access to luxury goods and experiences positions it as a key player in the global ultra-high luxury industry.

"Our commitment to providing unmatched quality and exclusive services has been the cornerstone of our success," said Julia Castelli, Founder of JCLM. "This award is a testament to our team's dedication and our unwavering pursuit of excellence in serving our esteemed clients."

JCLM is renowned for sourcing jewels, gems, diamonds, watches, haute couture, rare & bespoke items, and services for UHNWI including luxury and experiential travel. Their client portfolio boasts illustrious names. The firm's expertise is not limited to luxury goods; it extends to assisting luxury brands with marketing, social media, sales promotion, events, strategic planning, and business development.

The firm's reputation for excellence is further underscored by Julia Castelli's 23 years of international experience in the luxury industry, having worked with over 50 top luxury brands in various sectors including jewelry, fashion, haute couture, travel, art, beauty, and wellness. Julia has worked for top luxury brands. This extensive background enriches the company's offerings and insights, making it a unique and full-circle service provider in the luxury market.

In addition to the LUX Global Excellence Award, JCLM and its founder have received numerous accolades, including the "Lifestyle Management Specialist of the Year" at the Corporate LiveWire Global Awards and the "Inspirational Woman of the Year" at the Global Woman Awards Gala. These awards reflect the company's leading role in shaping the luxury lifestyle management industry.

JCLM continues to expand its horizons and has recently announced a partnership with a high-profile diamond manufacturing global group, where Julia Castelli will serve as a brand ambassador and consultant. This new initiative is poised to augment JCLM's expertise in the diamond industry, supplementing its already extensive knowledge in retail, private, and auction sales of diamonds and jewelry.

As JCLM celebrates this significant achievement, it reaffirms its commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury experiences and services to its distinguished clientele. The company is poised to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation in the luxury lifestyle management sector.

"I am planning to visit the cutting and polishing facilities in India," Julia Castelli shares. "Next on my wish list is to see up close the mining of diamonds and gems and possibly make an expedition with a field gemologist to see the birthplace of some gems & diamonds to close the circle from nature to a jewel."

For more information about Julia Castelli Lifestyle Management, visit https://juliacastelli.com/.

About:

Julia Castelli Lifestyle Management offers bespoke luxury brand representation and client relationship services. The firm's primary focus is to create a positive and beneficial relationship with luxury brands and high-net-worth clients. JCLM sources rare gems, diamonds, and art while also curating elite travel itineraries. They work alongside luxury brands to provide them with business development, events, strategy, sales, and social media promotion.

