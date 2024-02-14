Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2024) - Scorpio Gold Corporation (TSXV: SGN) ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to further investor interest, it has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement described in the press releases dated January 12, 2024 and January 30, 2024 ("Private Placement") by an additional $1,000,000, for the issuance of an aggregate of up to 40,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $6,000,000. Each unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of two years from the date of issuance. To date, the Company has closed two tranches of the Private Placement, issuing an aggregate of 9,584,966 units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,437,745. The Private Placement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

