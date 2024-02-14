Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) ("Luxfer" or the "Company"), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced the following details for its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earningsconference call.
Date and time:
Wednesday February 28, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Luxfer participants:
Andy Butcher
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development
Dial-in registration:
United States or Canada: 800-343-4136
Webcast:
The earnings conference call webcast may be accessed by clicking on this link LXFR Q4 FY 2023 Earnings
Replay:
February 28, 2024 until March 13, 2024
Replay numbers:
United States or Canada: 888-269-5322
Webcast replay:
Available on Luxfer's Investor website at Luxfer.com at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday February 28, 2024.
Presentation material:
Earnings presentation material can be accessed through the Investors section at Luxfer.com
About Luxfer Holdings PLC
Luxfer (NYSE: LXFR) is a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering. Using its broad array of proprietary technologies, Luxfer focuses on value creation, customer satisfaction, and demanding applications where technical know-how and manufacturing expertise combine to deliver a superior product. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, clean energy, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com.
Contacts:
Kevin Cornelius Grant
Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development
kevin.grant@luxfer.com