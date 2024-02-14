Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) ("Luxfer" or the "Company"), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced the following details for its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earningsconference call.

Date and time: Wednesday February 28, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Luxfer participants: Andy Butcher

Steve Webster

Kevin Grant Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development Dial-in registration: United States or Canada: 800-343-4136

International: (+1) 203-518-9814

Conference ID: LXFRQ423

Please dial into the call 15 minutes prior to the start time. Webcast: The earnings conference call webcast may be accessed by clicking on this link LXFR Q4 FY 2023 Earnings Replay: February 28, 2024 until March 13, 2024 Replay numbers: United States or Canada: 888-269-5322

International: (+1) 402-220-7324

Passcode: 6639 Webcast replay: Available on Luxfer's Investor website at Luxfer.com at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday February 28, 2024. Presentation material: Earnings presentation material can be accessed through the Investors section at Luxfer.com

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer (NYSE: LXFR) is a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering. Using its broad array of proprietary technologies, Luxfer focuses on value creation, customer satisfaction, and demanding applications where technical know-how and manufacturing expertise combine to deliver a superior product. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, clean energy, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com.

