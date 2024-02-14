Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2024) - Lumen & Forge, a leader in immersive technology, partnered with Outdoor Solutions to projection map the iconic Tequila Don Julio 1942 bottle onto the STRAT tower in Las Vegas, as hundreds of thousands flocked to the city for the Big Game weekend.





Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10326/197956_edefdf5cb4d5cbba_001full.jpg

This ambitious project, which lasted four nights from Thursday, February 8th through Sunday, February 11th, used 35 Christie Boxer 4K30's and 28 Panasonic PT-RQ35K's for a total of 63 projectors and cast a total of 1,890,000 lumens over the tower's imposing 1,149-foot structure. Not only is the STRAT the tallest building in Las Vegas and Nevada, it is the tallest free-standing observation tower in the United States.

This initiative marks the first time the STRAT has been adorned with projection mapping, a spectacle that was visible across Las Vegas. Tequila Don Julio, Mexico's original luxury Tequila, commissioned this projection of a large-scale image of their iconic 1942 bottle.





Image 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10326/197956_edefdf5cb4d5cbba_002full.jpg

The projection content, crafted by Lumen & Forge's creative team, was specifically designed to complement the renowned Tequila Don Julio 1942 bottle and the architectural nuances of the STRAT. This collaboration blended these elements seamlessly, adding a unique dimension to the Las Vegas skyline during Super Bowl weekend.

The technical aspect of this project is as impressive as its visual impact. Lumen & Forge employed four of their custom media servers, supported by advanced mapping software and an auto-calibration system. The projection boasted an extraordinary total of 81,285,120 pixels, with an estimated combined resolution of 3840 x 10584.





Image 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10326/197956_edefdf5cb4d5cbba_003full.jpg

Adding to the spectacle, on Sunday night, the Super Bowl LVIII logo was projected onto the Tequila Don Julio 1942 bottle image, enhancing the celebratory atmosphere. Moments after Kansas City's victory, a message saying "Congrats Kansas City" was "laser etched" onto the projected bottle, commemorating their historic win in what became the most-watched telecast in history with 123.4 million average viewers. This celebratory message was viewable across Las Vegas, providing an additional highlight to the project's impact in the city.

In its early stages, the project utilized Unreal Engine and Google Earth in a VR setup to pre-visualize the entire display. This innovative approach ensured a comprehensive understanding of the project's scale and perspective among all stakeholders.

About Lumen & Forge:

Lumen & Forge, based in Las Vegas, is a leading innovator in immersive technology, known for their world-record achievements and strong reputation in the sector. They offer a wide range of advanced display, animation, and interactive solutions, making them a go-to partner for top marketing agencies, brands, and strategists. With over five years of excellence and a team of 30 experts, their mission is to consistently raise the bar in global immersive technology standards.

