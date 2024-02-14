Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2024) - Peak Discovery Capital Ltd. (TSXV: HE.H) (the "Company" or "Peak Discovery") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company determined a consolidation of the Company's outstanding share capital on a ratio of five (5) pre-Consolidation common shares for one (1) post-Consolidation common share (the "Consolidation"), which had been approved by the Company's shareholders on April 27, 2023, and completion of the Consolidation remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The effective date for the Consolidation is scheduled on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

The Company has 19,420,123 issued and outstanding pre-Consolidation common shares, following completion of the Consolidation, the Company is expected to have approximately 3,884,024 post-Consolidation common shares outstanding. At the opening of markets on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the Company's common shares will trade on a post-Consolidation basis under the new ticker symbol of "PEC.H".

About Peak Discovery Capital Ltd.

The company's principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses for future merger and acquisition.

For more information, please contact:

Mary Ma

Chief Financial Officer

604-685-2239

peakdiscovery@gmail.com

