Latecoere (Paris:LAT) and its subsidiary company Comtek Advanced Structures have been selected by leading engine manufacturer Pratt Whitney Canada to design and build a major structural assembly for the RTX Hybrid-Electric Flight Demonstrator program. Pratt Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

Pratt Whitney Canada is leading a cross-industry collaboration to develop hybrid-electric propulsion technology which aims to support the industry's goal of net-zero CO2 emissions for aviation. Latecoere will design and build the underwing fairing, an all-composite 2-meter-long and articulated assembly mounted with the hybrid-electric propulsion system on the starboard inner wing of the experimental aircraft testbed.

Greg Huttner, CEO of Latecoere, said: "Our aerostructures engineering track record, Comtek's long history of collaborating with Pratt Whitney Canada, and our newly combined composite expertise since Latecoere acquired Comtek in 2022, were key assets to win this business. This further validates our M&A strategy to create value and is fully aligned with our purpose to deliver innovative solutions for a more sustainable world."

Combining a highly efficient Pratt Whitney Canada thermal engine with an industry-leading 1 MW motor developed by Collins Aerospace, also an RTX business, this new hybrid-electric propulsion technology will drive significant improvements in aircraft efficiency by optimizing performance across different phases of flight. The project is targeting a 30% improvement in fuel burn and reduced CO2 emissions, compared to a modern regional turboprop aircraft.

Jean Thomassin, Executive Director, New Products and Services Introduction, Pratt Whitney Canada, said: "This project draws together collaborators from around the world, strengthening Canada's leadership in aerospace innovation. Since completing our first engine run in December 2022, we continue to make good progress towards flight testing, and welcome the expertise of Latecoere and their Canadian division Comtek Advanced Structures to help realize that goal."

About Latecoere

Tier 1 to the world's leading OEMs (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft Company, Lockheed Martin, RTX, Thales), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business, defense and space) in two business areas:

Aerostructures (55% of sales): doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, struts rods and customer services;

Interconnection Systems (45% of sales): wiring, avionic racks, onboard equipment, electronic systems and customer services.

As of December 31, 2023, the Group employed 5,497 people in 14 countries. Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

About Comtek Advanced Structures

Comtek Advanced Structures, a Latecoere company, is a leading supplier of composite components and repair services for business, regional, aero-engine and special mission aerospace markets. As a highly technical, full-service supplier, Comtek supports aircraft programs across all stages from conception to end of life. Comtek's Out-of-Autoclave process expertise allows the development of cost-effective, lightweight components that support the goals of industry-leading OEMs.

Located in Burlington, Ontario, Comtek supports airline operators and MRO centres with structural component repair services and aftermarket floor panels for regional aircraft. As a Design Approval Organization (DAO), Comtek is able to design and approve proprietary repairs for extensively damaged components and return heavily damaged components to service.

