Marimekko Corporation: Change in Marimekko's financial reporting dates in 2024

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 15 February 2024 at 7.55 a.m.

Change in Marimekko's financial reporting dates in 2024

Marimekko Corporation changes the publication date of its Interim Report for January-September 2024. The new publishing date is Wednesday 6 November 2024.

In 2024, Marimekko Corporation will publish financial information as follows:

  • Financial Statement Bulletin 2023 on Thursday 15 February 2024 at 8.00 a.m.
  • Interim Report 1 January-31 March 2024 on Wednesday 15 May 2024 at 8.00 a.m.
  • Half-year Financial Report 1 January-30 June 2024 on Thursday 15 August 2024 at 8.00 a.m.
  • Interim Report 1 January-30 September 2024 on Wednesday 6 November 2024 at 8.00 a.m.

Marimekko observes a silent period of 30 days prior to publishing of financial information.

The company's Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors 2023 will be published in week 12, at the latest.

Marimekko's Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday 16 April 2024 at 2 p.m. An announcement on the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting will be released after the meeting.

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

Anna Tuominen
Tel. +358 40 5846944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2022, the company's net sales were EUR 167 million and comparable operating profit totaled EUR 30.4 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 460 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.?www.marimekko.com


