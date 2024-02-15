Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Neubewertung?! NurExone spielt den Nano-Medizin Trumpf aus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN4W | ISIN: FI4000312251 | Ticker-Symbol: V4OC
Tradegate
13.02.24
16:29 Uhr
10,410 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KOJAMO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KOJAMO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,00010,50008:37
10,43010,44008:37
PR Newswire
15.02.2024 | 07:48
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kojamo Oyj: Kojamo plc's Financial Statements and Board of Directors' Report 2023 have been published

Kojamo plc Stock Exchange Release, 15 February 2024 at 8:30 a.m. EET

HELSINKI, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kojamo plc's Financial Statements and Board of Directors' Report 2023 have been published today. The Financial Statements includes the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements and the Auditor's Report. In addition, the company has today published separate Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for the year 2023.

The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements in Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML) format. The Financial Statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. KPMG Oy Ab, authorised public accountants, has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Kojamo's ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

The Financial Statements and Board of Directors' Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report have been published on the company's website on www.kojamo.fi/investors as well as attached to this release.

In addition, the company will publish Annual Report including the company's sustainability report on week 10.

For more information, please contact:

Niina Saarto, Director, Treasury & Investor Relations, Kojamo plc, tel. +358 20 508 3283, niina.saarto@kojamo.fi

Erik Hjelt, CFO, Kojamo plc, tel. +358 20 508 3225, erik.hjelt@kojamo.fi

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, Irish Stock Exchange, key media

Kojamo is Finland's largest private residential real estate company and one of the biggest investors in Finland. Our mission is to create better urban housing. Lumo offers environmentally friendly housing and services for the city dweller who appreciates quality and effortlessness. We actively develop the value of our investment properties by developing new properties and our existing property portfolio. We want to be the property market frontrunner and the number one choice for our customers. Kojamo's shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, please visit https://kojamo.fi/en/

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18367/3928883/2606397.pdf

Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements 2023

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18367/3928883/2606398.zip

7437007YPUOQZ8OV1R42-2023-12-31-en.zip

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18367/3928883/a89108f576949ee3.pdf

Corporate Governance Statement 2023

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18367/3928883/b37562184fe316cd.pdf

Remuneration Report 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kojamo-plcs-financial-statements-and-board-of-directors-report-2023-have-been-published-302062694.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.