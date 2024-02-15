Lighthouse Ltd: Lighthouse Expands Into Distribution With Acquisition of Stardekk

Strategic acquisition adds dynamic distribution management capabilities focused on improving booking conversion and revenue optimization for independent hotels

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Lighthouse (formerly OTA Insight), the leading commercial platform for the travel & hospitality industry, today announced the acquisition of Belgian-based Stardekk, a market-leading provider of channel management and distribution software for the hospitality industry. This move represents another advancement in Lighthouse's commitment to empowering hospitality commercial teams with a single platform to drive revenue growth.

The merger will create a unified technology platform, combining Lighthouse's data and artificial intelligence with Stardekk's distribution reach, offering hoteliers unprecedented dynamic channel optimization. The combined offering will streamline real-time decision-making in a rapidly evolving market, particularly benefiting independent hotels by providing advanced distribution tools and pricing insights to drive top-line revenue growth.

"We are delighted to welcome Stardekk to our team," said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of Lighthouse. "Their innovative solutions and team complement our mission to reimagine commercial strategy for the hospitality industry. Together, we will deliver unmatched value to independent hoteliers through the combination of better data, better automation, and dynamic distribution."

Focus on independent hotels

While the Lighthouse platform serves travel and hospitality businesses of all sizes, from independents to the largest global chains, this acquisition specifically targets the underserved sector of independent hotels. "Our ideal customer profile for this solution is independent hoteliers who are time-starved and overwhelmed managing disparate systems and data," added Fitzpatrick.

Addressing market fragmentation

The hotel industry has long been hampered by a fragmented approach to pricing, promotion, and distribution, often leaving independent hoteliers at a disadvantage with disjointed data and systems. Lighthouse aims to bridge these gaps, offering an intelligent channel management solution for independent hotels that combines dynamic pricing optimization and distribution decisions in a single platform, driving top-line revenue growth and profitability.

Harnessing the power of AI and automation

With a unique understanding of the challenges faced by independents in an increasingly complex distribution landscape, the combined forces of Lighthouse and Stardekk will deliver an industry-first solution. Independent hotels often lack the time, data, and budgets to compete with larger chains. This acquisition will combine the expertise of Lighthouse and Stardekk in their use of data, AI algorithms, and automation to offer hoteliers unprecedented capabilities to more effectively and efficiently optimize their commercial strategies.

A shared vision for hoteliers

Vincent Goemaere, founder and CEO of Stardekk, commented, "Joining forces with Lighthouse marks a significant milestone in our journey. We've always been dedicated to empowering hoteliers with easy-to-use, powerful tools. This merger not only aligns with our vision but expands our joint capabilities, offering immense value to independent hoteliers who need to stay competitive in rapidly changing markets, by driving revenue and profitability. The potential we can unlock together is incredibly exciting."

Together, Lighthouse and Stardekk are poised to redefine the distribution landscape for independent hoteliers worldwide, ushering in a new era of innovation, efficiency, and competitiveness. It's a move that promises to level the playing field in a rapidly changing market.

***

About Lighthouse

Lighthouse (formerly OTA Insight) is the leading commercial platform for the travel & hospitality industry. We transform complexity into confidence by providing actionable market insights, business intelligence, and pricing tools that maximize revenue growth. We continually innovate to deliver the best platform for hospitality professionals to price more effectively, measure performance more efficiently, and understand the market in new ways.

Trusted by over 65,000 hotels in 185 countries, Lighthouse is the only solution that provides real-time hotel and short-term rental data in a single platform. We strive to deliver the best possible experience with unmatched customer service. We consider our clients as true partners - their success is our success.

About Stardekk

Stardekk is a provider of innovative hotel software with over 22 years of experience and more than 3,000 customers in 55 countries. More bookings, less administration - that's what Stardekk is all about. Stardekk offers an affordable all-in-one solution for hotels, B&Bs and short-term rentals to save time, maximize revenue and provide guests with a seamless experience, from online search to long after check-out. The powerful Cubilis Channel Manager, featuring best-of-class partnerships with Google, Airbnb, Booking.com and Expedia, serves as the engine that drives hoteliers' online distribution.

Contact Information

Adam Swart

Global Head of Brand

adam@otainsight.com

917-359-8969

SOURCE: Lighthouse (formerly OTA Insight)

View the original press release on newswire.com.