The global research and consulting firm accolades Regula as a pioneer and industry leader in identity verification solutions, embodying innovation, commitment to excellence, and customer-centricity. Frost Sullivan believes that Regula's proactive response to the evolving landscape of document fraud and fakes is unprecedented.

Frost Sullivan recognizes companies with Best Practices Awards in various categories for outstanding efforts to inspire growth in their industries. Businesses that earn these awards identify emerging trends before they become the market standard and create solutions that drive differentiation and sustainable growth. Frost Sullivan considers these companies to be the game changers.

As for the Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the identity verification (IDV) industry, Frost Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to assess multiple nominees. This involves a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria across two dimensions: Technology Leverage and Customer Impact. Frost Sullivan points out that Regula excels in many of the criteria in the IDV solutions space.

Synergizing cutting-edge verification technologies with an intuitive user-centric design. Experts emphasize Regula's product portfolio, seamlessly integrating a single-vendor solution for complete identity verification based on biometric (Regula Face SDK) and document (Regula Document Reader SDK) checks with enhanced authenticity validation, along with forensic devices dedicated to in-depth examination. At the heart of Regula's IDV solution lies the most comprehensive database encompassing over 13,500 documents from 247 countries and territories, supporting over 138 languages.

Regula distinguishes itself by fostering innovation through in-house development of all technologies, steering clear of third-party dependencies. Notably, its standout feature is the platform-agnostic nature of its digital identification solutions. This enables customers to orchestrate an enhanced ID verification process effortlessly on any platform-be it mobile, web, desktop platforms, or passport readers.

Forging strategic alliances with renowned international organizations. Regula forges strategic partnerships with esteemed organizations like the International Air Transport Association, International Organization for Migration, and International Civil Aviation Organization. This collaborative effort establishes Regula as an integral player in a symbiotic exchange of insights and vital information about documents. This ongoing collaboration serves as a catalyst for continuously refining its technologies, positioning the company at the forefront of innovation.

Transforming customer workflows in many industries through value-driven verification solutions. Regula's distinctive offering lies in its rich heritage in the forensics space. The one-stop-shop nature of Regula's solutions eradicates the necessity for customers to enlist multiple vendors for additional security measures and ensures a comprehensive strategy addressing security, forensics, and identity verification requirements in a seamless and integrated manner.

Enduring excellence through long-term customer relationships. Regula's value-driven identity verification solutions extend across a spectrum of industry verticals, including banking, fintech, aviation, telecommunication, government authorities, healthcare, insurance, forensic labs, gambling, and others. The company's achievements are evidenced by providing hardware and software solutions for digital identity verification to a global network of over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities. Notably, Regula's clientele includes major players such as the largest private bank globally, and prominent airline companies like AirAsia and WizzAir. Also, Regula has solidified its position as a trusted technology partner for several years at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), a premier international industry event organized by the GSMA.

On top of this, Frost Sullivan believes Regula outperforms in responding to the complex landscape of identity fraud. Rabin Dhakal, Frost Sullivan Best Practices Research Analyst states: "In the face of an escalating wave of sophisticated fraud, identity theft, and scams, the urgency for a robust identity verification solution has never been more pronounced. Frost Sullivan believes that Regula's proactive response to the evolving landscape of document fraud and fakes is unprecedented."

"We are truly honored to be acknowledged by a prominent expert in market growth and innovations. We strive to emphasize the key differentiator for Regula, which lies in the wealth of experience gained over three decades specifically in understanding documents and verification processes, our comprehensive document template database, full-cycle in-house production, and the team of top-notch forensic experts. These are the assets that enable us to drive continuous innovation and provide a comprehensive solution to identity verification," says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

About Frost Sullivan

Frost Sullivan is the Growth Pipeline Company. We power our clients to a future shaped by growth. Our Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO and the CEO's growth team with a continuous and rigorous platform of growth opportunities, ensuring long-term success. To achieve positive outcomes, our team leverages over 60 years of experience, coaching organizations of all types and sizes across 6 continents with our proven best practices. To power your Growth Pipeline future, visit Frost Sullivan at http://www.frost.com.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the largest library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies in document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security or speed. Regula was repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com.

